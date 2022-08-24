Loveable Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has dropped some beautiful photos of her daughter on her officially verified Instagram page

In the photos, she shared memorable moments with her daughter where the little girl was giving her a lovely kiss on her cheek

Many have admired the chemistry mother and daughter share as others also noticed the striking resemblance even with the side view

Celebrated Ghanaian actrress, Nadia Buari, has dropped some adorable photos sharing a memorable moment with her ever-charming daughter.

Nadia Buari and her daughter. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

She took to her officially verified Instagram page to share a series of photos with her daughter, as well as grace the screen of her fervent followers with some selfies of her ever-gorgeous self.

The first two photos out of the seven were with her daughter where the little girl leaned in to give her stunning mother a kiss from the side.

The photos were unfiltered and her daughter's hair was held in a bun showing more of her face. So one could tell how much her daughter resembles her.

Noting down the physical features her daughter got from her, she stole Nadia's hair texture as well as colour. She is as fair and glowing as her mother.

In the photos, they both wore similar textured outfits which has flower prints all over. Nadia's outfit was a dress, while that of her daughter's was a top and a pair of leggings that had the words 'LOVE' written around the waistline.

Many admire beautiful photo of Nadia Buari and daughter, some notice striking resemblance from side view

mr_owusu_18:

Someday

frankyjulia2017:

Mummy's look alike ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

its.anifa:

Adorable

realnadine_x:

Just when I told myself I miss this Beyond Beautiful❤️❤️❤️

coopertreasure:

Look alike

_symply_treca:

Show her face na

wirelessmusicstarofficiall:

Beautiful just like her mom

sweet_sedy:

Looking so pretty

nanaokyereodiasempa:

Joy mummy

princewillanne:

Gorgeous ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh