Awurama, is an actress who is making use of her talent thanks to popular Kumawood actor, Dr. Likee.

Awurama has never left any stone unturned as she took full advantage of the opportunity given to her to star in Dr. Likee's comedy skits.

The Kumasi-based actress has been dazzling movie lovers with her beauty whenever she appears on the screens.

Awurama: 11 Photos of the Kumasi-based actress who has been starring Dr. Likee's comedy skits (Photo credit: Awurama/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Arguably, she is one of the beautiful actresses to be appearing on our screens currently.

Well, YEN.com.gh has decided to celebrate her with 11 of her beautiful photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. She swagged up here:

2. Awurama is on point, so beautiful:

3. Beautiful smiles:

4. Being naughty here:

5. Flexing herself here:

6. Check here out here, looking very hot:

7. Posing time:

8. So simple:

9. She has got a beauty for the camera:

10. Red looks so good on her:

11. A definition of beauty:

Yvonne Nelson: Actress in shock as her 4-year-old daughter talks about her wedding

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has been left in a state of shock by her 4-year-old daughter, Ryn Roberts.

The daughter of the popular actress might by little but she understand the real meaning of a wedding.

The awarding-winning actress has revealed how her daughter shocked her when she heard her talking about weddings.

She made this known in a post on Twitter which has been seen by YEN.com.gh.

She wrote, "Sitting in the kitchen listening to Ryn talk about her wedding day!" she tweeted, and added that "wait! What year are we in again?? Sigh** no wonder! Seeing a lot of grey hair on my head."

Fadda Dickson: Photos & video drop as Despite's right-hand man honoured by top University in USA

Fadda Dickson, the managing director of Despite Media Group has been honoured for his hard work.

Fadda Dickson has been honoured by George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy, a top university in the United States of America (USA).

YEN.com.gh has seen photos and a video of Fadda Dickson as he received the International Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Executive Leadership and Business Administration.

Source: Yen.com.gh