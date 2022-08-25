Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared an adorable video of herself bonding with some family members

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared an adorable video on social media that has got many gushing.

The actress spent quality time with her family and rocked a lovely natural look. McBrown had no makeup on nor artificial hair.

McBrown And Family Source: Empress McBrown

Source: Facebook

She was in her usual jovial mood and had fun with some beautiful women who she said were her family. Two older women were seated on the porch of the beautiful home with broad smiles on their faces while McBrown hung out with some younger family members.

She joked about them not wanting to feature in the video with her and got them laughing. The video impressed many people who admired the actress' big beautiful family.

Ghanaians Fawn Over McBrown And Family

Mavis Bendo was excited and said:

My only sweet Queen mother the Queen mother of the university I love you so much May the good Lord give you long life and more more more prosperity

Patience Ansah Manu

Beautiful family

Sarpong Acheamponhmah wrote:

Nana your kids are gorgeous

Ewurama Quaye Graham commented:

Lolz, may laughter always fill your home

Abigail Arthur also said:

I love you Soo much Can’t wait to see you again ✌️✌️✌️Gye wo two

Lori Amber was impressed:

Brim brim fam always ❤️❤️agya d3m

