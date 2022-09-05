Damien Agyemang, the only son of renowned actress Jackie Appiah, has released some beautiful photos displaying his fashion sense

However, his new haircut has drawn the attention of his fervent followers, especially the ladies, as they drool at his handsomeness

Many have thronged the comment section to show their admiration for the young son of the multiple award-winning actress

Damien Agyemang, the only son of renowned actress Jackie Appiah, has dropped new photos with a new haircut, and the ladies can't get over themselves.

The young fashion fanatic who always drops in-vogue photos flaunting his fashion style never ceases to disappoint his fervent followers.

In a series of recent photos shared as a stacked post on his official Instagram page, he rocked a multi-coloured t-shirt with a pair of star-studded faded blue jeans.

However, one striking thing many of his followers seem to talk about is his new haircut. Unlike the usual fade, he went all out with this one. His mini afro was missing as his haircut was levelled with lots of waves creating a striking look.

Damien is known not to show his face in the photos; however, his swag speaks louder, and many still appreciate his sense of style.

Many gush over the adorable son of the multiple award-winning actress

alucky_girl_:

The side view❤️

u.sid_:

Hardest

naomijael.x:

you look really nice bae

mira_kwarteng_:

im screaming @ybnfawaz is so cute

whois.alex____:

Baba get head ooo chai @damien.ypa

afibaa.d:

haircut so fresh what

