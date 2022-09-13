Lydia Forson Announces 2 Nominations in 4 Days; Sister Derby, Gloria Sarfo And Fans Celebrate Her Wins
- Lydia Forson has shared earned nominations for two prestigious African awards in the last four days
- The award-winning actress shared her nominations on social media, expressing gratitude toward the organizers
- Gloria Sarfo, Sister Derby, Clemento Suarez and fans stormed her comments section with congratulatory messages
Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson keeps winning in life and has no intentions of slowing down. She has had many reasons to celebrate following nominations in esteemed movie award schemes in the past few days.
On September 9 2022, she shared the news of her nomination for Female Movie Star Of 2022 at the Africa Choice Awards 2022. She was nominated alongside Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and actresses from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.
She will compete against Mumbi Maina (Kenya), Thembi Seete (South Africa), Tarina Patel (South Africa), Bisola Aiyeola (Nigeria), Kehinde Bankole (Nigeria) and Osas Igodaro (Nigeria).
Lydia Forson also earned a nod in Burkina Faso's SOTIGUI Awards. She was nominated for the Sotigui Of The Best Actor Nigeria/Ghana category for her role in the movie BORGA. She will be competing against Nigeria's Funke Akindele and Chukwujeku. The SOTIGUI Awards will be held in November in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
The actress shared the letter she had received from the Academy of SOTIGUI with the caption;
Thank you for the nomination @sotiguiawards
Fans Filled With Joy Congratulate Lydia Forson For Nominations
Lydia Forson's nomination posts were received with positive reactions. Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress from fellow stars like Sister Derby, Gloria Osafo, Clemento Suarez and Kobi Rana. Fans also filled her comments with clapping and heart emojis.
sisterdeborah
CONGRATS ♥️✨
gloriaosarfo
Congratulations superstar
clementosuarez
Congratulations senior
christelecodo
Congratulations Miss
skin.dr.yvette
Where are we voting
gbedzrah
You are winning this IJN @lydiaforson
John Mahama Visits 85-Year-Old Actress Grace Nortey
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Former president John Dramani Mahama paying a courtesy call on legendary actress Grace Nortey.
Pictures of his visit to the veteran actress' home in Accra hit the internet, with many fans thanking him for his gesture.
Source: YEN.com.gh