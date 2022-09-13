Lydia Forson has shared earned nominations for two prestigious African awards in the last four days

The award-winning actress shared her nominations on social media, expressing gratitude toward the organizers

Gloria Sarfo, Sister Derby, Clemento Suarez and fans stormed her comments section with congratulatory messages

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson keeps winning in life and has no intentions of slowing down. She has had many reasons to celebrate following nominations in esteemed movie award schemes in the past few days.

Lydia Forson Bags 2 Nominations Photo Source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

On September 9 2022, she shared the news of her nomination for Female Movie Star Of 2022 at the Africa Choice Awards 2022. She was nominated alongside Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and actresses from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

She will compete against Mumbi Maina (Kenya), Thembi Seete (South Africa), Tarina Patel (South Africa), Bisola Aiyeola (Nigeria), Kehinde Bankole (Nigeria) and Osas Igodaro (Nigeria).

Lydia Forson also earned a nod in Burkina Faso's SOTIGUI Awards. She was nominated for the Sotigui Of The Best Actor Nigeria/Ghana category for her role in the movie BORGA. She will be competing against Nigeria's Funke Akindele and Chukwujeku. The SOTIGUI Awards will be held in November in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The actress shared the letter she had received from the Academy of SOTIGUI with the caption;

Thank you for the nomination @sotiguiawards

Fans Filled With Joy Congratulate Lydia Forson For Nominations

Lydia Forson's nomination posts were received with positive reactions. Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress from fellow stars like Sister Derby, Gloria Osafo, Clemento Suarez and Kobi Rana. Fans also filled her comments with clapping and heart emojis.

sisterdeborah

CONGRATS ♥️✨

gloriaosarfo

Congratulations superstar

clementosuarez

Congratulations senior

christelecodo

Congratulations Miss

skin.dr.yvette

Where are we voting

gbedzrah

You are winning this IJN @lydiaforson

Source: YEN.com.gh