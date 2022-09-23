Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win spent a few hours invigilating students writing mock exams in his district

Lil Win revealed that he financed the examination fees of the 1,500 Junior High School candidates

Fans were impressed by his act of kindness and his interaction with the candidates while supervising the exams

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has displayed warm-heartedness and consideration toward 1500 Junior High School students. All emerging from his district, the Afigya Kwabre North district, Lil Win, paid off their exam fees as they sat for a mock examination.

In a video he shared on his verified Instagram account, Lil Win revealed the students were from both public and private schools. The video also showed Lil Win engaging the children as he began reading their exam instructions. His interaction with the students was heartwarming and hilarious, as the children laughed at Lil Win's attempt to read English.

Captioning the video, he wrote;

I Took time off my busy schedule to supervise all the centers for my Sponsored Mock within Afigya Kwabre North both Public and Private school about 1500 JHS candidates. Thanks a lot to the District Director of Education and all Teacher who helped in making this a success.

Blessings Pour In As Fans React To Lil Win's Generosity

While many found his interaction with the students hilarious, others congratulated Lil Win and expressed admiration for his generous act.

degreebarber

God bless you so much

nhanaahmadavida

God bless you for that

khwesi_arabiann

U doing the most and the best boss we all love u

mustaphayrn

You’re very humble and friendly

mhiss_abyna

supervisor Ben nie

isaacismailnanleeb

God bless you @officiallilwin , No body can take your shine

