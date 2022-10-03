Legendary Ghanaian actor and businessman Ekow Blankson passed away on Monday, October 3 2022

The actor known for his roles in Borga and Checkmate passed on at the age of 50 after a short illness

In honour of the legendary actor, YEN.com.gh presents five facts about the award-winning Ekow Blankson

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana was hit with news of the demise of ace Ghanaian actor and businessman Ekow Blankson on Monday, October 3, 2022. Over the years, Ekow Blankson entertained Ghanaians on screen and through the various media houses he managed.

Ekow Blankson Photo Source: @ekow.blankson.eb

Source: Instagram

Following his demise, YEN.com.gh presents five facts about the iconic Ekow Blankson.

1. Education

Ekow Blankson was a student of Datus preparatory school in Tema before gaining his senior high school education at Adisadel College. Then, the ace actor studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana before gaining a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the same institution. Finally, Ekow Blankson studied in the Netherlands, gaining a marketing certificate from Heineken Global Commerce University.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Media Career

Ekow Blankson has held a managerial role for various media houses. He served as TV Africa's Managing Director, Brands and Corporate Communications Director with Media General Ghana Limited and General Manager for Luv FM and Nhyira FM under the Multimedia Broadcasting Company. Before his demise, he worked as the Commercial Manager of AfricaWeb.

3. Movie Career

Ekow Blankson is said to have started his acting career at 16, in his first year at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana. He featured in stage productions such as Okomfo Anokye's Stool and Aluta Continua. Ekow has worked with several big names, including Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Nadia Buari, and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku. He has starred in movies such as Checkmate, Borga, Black Earth Rising, and Dying of the Light.

4. Family

Ekow Blanskon was happily married to Justina Naadu Blankson. YEN.com.gh sources disclosed he had children who reside outside the country.

5. Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Ekow Blankson was awarded the Golden Star Award by the Great Excellence Movie Awards. He also earned a nod in the Best Adult Male Role category of the GH Student's Movie Awards after working on the movie titled Breath Vengeance from Lords Production of GH Schools. Other nominations include Best Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards.

Ekow Blankson: Ghanaians Filled With Grief Over Sudden Demise of Ghanaian Actor

Monday, October 3, will forever be a sad day for Ghanaians after the demise of famous Ghanaian actor and businessman Ekow Blankson. The media mogul passed after a short illness.

Ghanaians used social media to express their sadness and shock at the 50-year-old actor's sudden demise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh