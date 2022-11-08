The just-ended 2022 Hogbetsotso festival was graced with a young Ghanaian boy displaying his talented drumming skills

The viral video captured him confidently and fearlessly playing various memorable sounds alongside other skilled drummers

Many Ghanaians who came across the post took to the comments section to hail the boys creative and expert drumming

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian boy's talent and confidence have been making massive waves online after being captured in a video.

The post shared on Twitter by Ghanaian media personality Kafui Dey had the boy being the only one of his age skillfully playing the drums with other talented men during the Hogbetsotso festival.

Bold young boy playing the drums skillfully Photo credit: KafuiDey

Source: Twitter

He was wearing a traditional African print and was seen confidently making various melodies with the drums he was playing.

Kafui shared the video with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meet an expert drummer Truly, age is just a number! #Hogbetsotso2022

The young boy's pure talent seemed to have gotten many excited and proud on social media. At the time of this publication, over 160 retweets with 13 quote tweets and almost 900 likes have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to the young drummer's talented skills during the Hogbetsotso festival

@KontrolConsult commented:

Rich Ghanaian culture indeed this sounds bring back memories

@chris_sefa wrote:

Wao that's a talent right there

@lomobiawe said:

The boy is really good... timing is spot on..

From @nimeliabi:

Lovely stuff. The sound of these drums brings memories.

@SAvedetsi commented:

So beautiful. Expertly executed.

@MKpabe replied:

That's truly culture of we the voltarian . God bless Volta region and God bless our beloved country Ghana.

The full video has been linked below;

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh