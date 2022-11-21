Plus-size Ghanaian models have gotten the internet buzzing after they took over the runway at a fashion show organised by Rhythms On Da Runway

The models flaunted their flawless oily skin and spectacular costumes as they took over the runway with confidence flaunting their curves and outfits

A video from the runway has gotten netizens excited as they shower the models with lots of lovely messages

Rhythms On Da Runway was held on November 20, 2022, and it saw Ghanaian designers from across the country display their creativity on the runway.

A video from the memorable night that has gotten many people talking was when thick Ghanaian ladies showed up on the runway displaying their costumes.

The models were spotted wearing a bra and pant as they flaunted their curves and their oily skin on the runway. They were artistically dressed in their respective costumes.

Others had huge headpieces designed with aesthetics, while others also had huge bird-like features on their backs.

The majority of the audience took out their phones and started to record the moment plus-size models began to overtake the runway.

While the models were walking, Ghanaian singer MzVee performed some of her smashing hit songs while standing in the middle of the runway.

Video of plus-size Ghanaian models flaunting curves on runway sparks reactions

vickypartey2 commented:

I love such programs and shows ❤️❤️❤️

luekenzy said:

Beautiful body types, this is confidence

lalah.k commented:

Woow thick ladies Rock ❤️

_kholoe44 said:

Confidence I mean confidence she did thattttt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

twin721 remarked:

Beautiful, beautiful people

kwekucletus commented:

Lizzo wo hen

halmfrankiee remarked:

Waoowowowwowowowowowowo

jesusfubucci said:

FUPA TO THE WHOLE WIASE

