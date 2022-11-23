Renowned Ghanaian farmer and celebrated actor has dropped stunning photos of his visit to one of the major Cathedrals in Milan, Italy

In the photos he shared on his social media page, he revealed the name of the venue as Milan Cathedral as other photos show him praying and lighting candles

Many of his fervent followers admired the lovely views of the Cathedral, as some encouraged him also to support the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral

Ghanaian farmer and multiple award-winning actor, John Dumelo, recently paid a visit to the Duomo di Milano, the Milan Cathedral, and photos show him admiring the lovely architecture and offering prayers and lit candles to God.

In the series of photos he shared on his Twitter page, he was spotted beaming with smiles as he stood in front of the Cathedral to grab a selfie with the impeccable building.

He also showcased the interior of the Cathedral as he stood there and offered prayers to God and also lit candles to the Saints and Holy Mary.

Many of his followers have been blown away by the lovely interior and exterior of the Milan Cathedral as photos Mr Dumelo shared have sparked reactions from fans.

Many react as John Dumelo drops stunning photos of Milan Cathedral

@SamKcat commented:

Looking at how amazed you're with this Cathedral, come home and support one in Ghana.

@gyina_yie commented:

We’ll build a cathedral with taxpayers' money

@Obarima2cute1 said:

Cathedral no de3 yebesi

@pinto3001 remarked:

See your smile. Make Nana build the cathedral some. Lol

@pinto3001 opined:

Our press shouldn't see this, else we'll be completing the cathedral even before Xmas

