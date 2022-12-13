Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown has amazed many with her impeccable display of the 'Adowa' dance at the premiere of ‘Asantewaa, Battle for the Golden Stool’ at the Silverbird Cinemas

Dressed in royal regalia, the host of UTV's United Showbiz danced with so much grace and enthusiasm amidst the beating of drums

Asantewaa is a 3D animation based on the story of Yaa Asantewaa, the Queen Mother of Ejisu who sought to protect the Golden Stool

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has turned heads with her Adowa dance moves which she displayed at the premiere of ‘Asantewaa, Battle for the Golden Stool’ at the Silverbird Cinemas.

Nana Ama McBrown dancing Adowa. Photo Source: @utvghana @theculturejoint

Source: Instagram

The much-anticipated Ghanaian movie is a 3D animation based on the story of Yaa Asantewaa, the Queen Mother of Ejisu who sought to protect the Golden Stool.

The media personality and host of UTV's United Showbiz was the lead character in the movie which she voiced.

She was captured rocking royal regalia which comprises wrapping herself with a full piece of kente cloth and wrapping her head with kente fabric as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Ama Mcbrown wore the traditional slippers to highlight her entire look, as she wore golden jewellery to spice up her entire appearance for the premiere.

Amid the beating of traditional drums, Mrs McBrown Mensah displayed her impeccable ‘Adowa' moves with so much ease. 'Adowa' is a traditional dance which is performed by the Akans in Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown Sprays Bundles Of Cash On Friend At Her 40th Birthday Party, Video Drops

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shown that when it comes to her friends, she goes all out for them.

The Kumawood actress was captured at the 40th birthday celebration of the lovely CEO of @vaags__collection, Abena, which was held at Enclave Gardens, East Legon.

Taking over the dancefloor, both Abena and Mrs McBrown Mensah were recorded dancing and having a good time.

Some moments later, Nana Ama McBrown started to spray Abena with bundles of cash as they continued to dance on the dancefloor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh