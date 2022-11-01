Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her adorable family were not left out of the recent Halloween celebrations

They rocked their various costumes, which gave them the Halloween effect; from the makeup to masks, they truly represented

Photos of them celebrating Halloween have sparked diverse reactions among netizens, with some displeased since it's not an African thing

Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari and her family marked Halloween in grand style as they displayed their costumes as part of the world celebrations.

Nadia Buari and family. Photo Source: @nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Dressed in scary outfits and masks, Nadia Buari, her mother, and her siblings wore scary outfits to partake in the international celebration.

Nadia Buari wore a nurse-inspired outfit with a smokey makeup look to give her the Halloween effect.

Her mother, Hajia Buari, wore a blonde wig and a black dress. Her makeup was simple, with two marks on both sides of her cheeks to give her a scary appearance.

Her bother, Jameel Buari, wore a black and white skeleton mask and didn't have any unusual makeup on.

Also, Nadia Buari's sister, who recently tied the knot, Samera Buari, stole the moment as her makeup and outfit truly represented the theme of the occasion.

Some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh

sarah_love58 commented:

When did Halloween become African thing….ouna too follow follow American tradition

jeomaxzy said:

Is it your culture??

_nadia_buari_nsb commented:

The fact that Nadia still looked pretty Happy Halloween… eat, drink and be scary❤️

zaymil_fashion_house said:

This is more like masquerade night

mavis2354 said:

....what a happy family

iammirigazme_fash said:

You are lucky to celebrate, unlike the rest of us

rex_selikem commented:

y'all looking funny. Happy Halloween tho

Source: YEN.com.gh