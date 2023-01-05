Raychel Jones Mensah, the wife of the CEO at Empire Domus Group Ltd. Empire Domus Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has dropped lovely photos flaunting their pickup truck

Seated on the hood of the vehicle, she gave adorable poses on the black Ford F-150 Raptor 2022 whose starting price is $70,555 (GH₵ 725,660.29)

She gave a motivational quote in the caption which sought to speak to the theme of the photos taken

Raychel Jones Mensah, the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, well-known as Kojo Jones, has flaunted a lavish pickup truck in a new set of photos.

Sharing the photos in a carousel post on her official Instagram page, she was captured seated on the hood of the black pickup truck as she smiled in the photos.

The car was a Ford F-150 Raptor 2022, and according to the official Ford website, the vehicle starts at $70,555 which is approximately GH₵ 725,660.29, per the exchange rate on Google.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

You will never plough a field if you only turn it over in your mind #HappyNewYear #YearOfHarvest

The caption as well as the photos and the location of where the photos were taken hinted that they were en route to their farm to harvest some crops or probably visiting a property of theirs.

In another photo slide, she was spotted standing next to her lovely husband Kojo Jones who was dressed in farm boots and a helmet.

