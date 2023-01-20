Delay shared a TikTok video flaunting her ravishing looks as she slayed in a beautiful white outfit

The elegant TV host also showed how wealthy she was as her expensive Landcruiser Prado, featured in the breathtaking video

The pretty media personality mesmerized her followers with her timeless looks as they expressed admiration for the media personality

Famous Ghanaian TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, mesmerised her fans with an eye-catching video she shared on her TikTok page.

Delay Slays In Beautiful Dress Photo Source: delayghana on TikTok and Instagram

Source: UGC

The beautiful media personality slayed in an elegant white skirt which reached a few inches below her knee.

She combined the apparel with a white shirt which was only a few inches long and exposed parts of her back and waistline.

In the video, she twirled and threw her long and expensive hair around while admiring herself to the camera. She captioned the video saying, "I woke up like this."

In the footage, the successful and wealthy TV host flaunted her sleek Landcruiser Prado (V8). Delay's video won the admiration of her followers as they trooped to the comment section in their numbers to express their admiration for her.

Fans Fawn Over Delay

Drkofi1 commented:

My African Queen you are so beautiful sweetheart

abenapalmers247 also wrote:

Nkawkaw Abaayiwa I love you K3k3 . God bless you Wati

God’sfavoritegirl reacted:

Real definition of natural beauty… obiaa b3da

The Delay Show also wrote:

Hair nu y3 nice! Dress nu y3 karma! Makeup nu korso!!! Sister nu nso y3 top top

lipsjewel 01 was also in love:

Allah the man I love your vibes

Ladylongdon also wrote:

yes I believe you woke up like that when you have the grace of God upon you. keep glowing my dear.

Kwabena Kusi said:

Delay is what every man looks out for in a woman

Dr Likee 'Proposes' to Delay in video

In another story, comic actor Dr Likee also known as Ras Nene expressed his desire to have a romantic relationship with media personality Delay.

In a yet-to-be-fully-premiered interview on The Delay Show hosted by Delay, Dr Likee boasted about his bedroom prowess.

The actor left Delay blushing and laughing throughout the moments he was proclaiming his desire to have her as his lover.

Source: YEN.com.gh