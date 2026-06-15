Ismael Díaz has fired an early warning to Ghana ahead of their Group L opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 29-year-old arrives as Panama's sixth-highest all-time scorer and remains one of their most dangerous attacking weapons

The Central Americans head into the tournament buoyed by an impressive run of goals that the Black Stars will be wary of

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Panama star Ismael Diaz has issued a subtle warning to Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on June 17.

The two nations will lock horns in Group L on Wednesday at BMO Field, Toronto, with both sides eager to make a winning start to their campaigns.

While Ghana boasts a richer World Cup pedigree, Diaz believes Panama has evolved into a side capable of troubling even the tournament's established names.

Panama winger Ismael Diaz sends a strong warning to Ghana ahead of their Group L opening match on June 17, 2026. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Mark Blinch - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Diaz warns Ghana ahead of World Cup opener

Speaking from Panama's training base in New Tecumseth, Ontario, the 29-year-old underlined the growing confidence within the squad as preparations gathered pace. He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"We have shown that we can compete against any team," Diaz said ahead of the clash.

The experienced attacker is preparing for his second appearance at the Mundial after featuring at Russia 2018.

Eight years on, he feels better equipped to handle the pressure that comes with football's grandest occasion.

Reflecting on his journey, Diaz explained how both triumphs and disappointments have shaped him into a more complete player.

"Throughout a player's career, you learn a lot from both positive and negative situations. I've learned from everything, and now I try to contribute both on and off the field," he explained.

Despite the significance of the occasion, Diaz insisted his teammates are embracing, rather than fearing, the challenge.

"We're not afraid of anyone. We want to compete against whoever is in front of us," he said.

Panama is Ghana's most likely source for three points on paper in what appears to be a difficult group to navigate. Photo by Wagner Meier.

Source: Getty Images

Panama's form ahead of Ghana clash

Having returned to the World Cup for only the second time in their history, Panama are determined to prove that their debut appearance in 2018 was merely the beginning.

Recent results suggest they have reasons to be optimistic.

Panama has suffered just one defeat in their last five outings – a heavy 6-2 loss to Brazil – while recording two victories and two draws.

Watch highlights of Panama's loss to Brazil, as shared on YouTube:

More encouragingly, they have found the net 10 times during that period, per Flashscore, underlining the threat they carry in attack. However, vulnerabilities remain.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet across those same five matches, conceding 11 goals and exposing weaknesses that Ghana's forwards will be eager to exploit.

Can Ghana beat Panama at the World Cup?

History offers encouragement for the Black Stars.

Panama lost all three of their matches at the 2018 World Cup and tasted defeat in their only previous meeting against African opposition at the tournament, falling 2-1 to Tunisia.

Watch Tunisia's win vs Panama in 2018, as shared on YouTube:

That record could provide Ghana with an added psychological edge heading into Wednesday's encounter.

Yet Carlos Queiroz's men have concerns of their own.

The four-time African champions have struggled to find consistency, failing to register a victory or keep a clean sheet since October 2025.

Still, Ghana's experience on this stage remains a valuable asset. The Black Stars have reached the knockout rounds twice before and famously came within a penalty kick of becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists in 2010.

Ibrahimović backs Ghana as Group L dark horses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimović had tipped Ghana to be the surprise package in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan striker believes the Black Stars possess enough quality in attack to trouble some of the tournament's more fancied teams.

Source: YEN.com.gh