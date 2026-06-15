Uruguay reportedly suffered a travel delay caused by administrative issues ahead of their World Cup opening match

The problem disrupted Marcelo Bielsa’s scheduled media duties ahead of the Saudi Arabia clash

Despite the setback, Uruguay enter the tournament with genuine dark horse potential after strong qualifying results

The 2026 World Cup has already faced several off-field challenges, with FIFA coming under pressure over a series of issues before the tournament has fully settled.

Visa problems have been one of the biggest talking points, with Somali referee Omar Artan reportedly denied entry into the United States despite being selected to officiate at the tournament.

Uruguay reportedly suffers a travel delay caused by administrative issues ahead of their World Cup opening match. Photo by Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

Fans have also expressed frustration over ticket prices and US ticket resale rules, while England dealt with a separate setback after some training equipment was stolen before their arrival in Kansas City, although most of the items were later recovered.

With concerns already surrounding tournament organisation, every new issue has added further attention to the challenges happening away from the pitch.

Now, Uruguay have reportedly become the latest team caught up in a logistical problem ahead of their opening World Cup match.

Uruguay travel delay disrupts preparation for Saudi clash

According to journalist Romain Molina, who has worked with outlets including The New York Times and BBC, Uruguay’s journey to the United States was delayed because of administrative issues.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are scheduled to face Saudi Arabia on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, making the timing of the disruption far from ideal.

Molina reported that some required documents were reportedly missing, forcing officials to organise a new flight for the team.

The situation also created tension between the Uruguayan Football Association and FIFA, according to the report.

The delay immediately affected Bielsa, who had a press conference scheduled for Sunday. However, due to the travel problems, the media session was suspended.

Missing official media commitments during major tournaments can result in fines, meaning Uruguay now face an unnecessary distraction before their first match.

FIFA will hope the matter is resolved quickly, but after several controversies surrounding this World Cup, another administrative issue has only increased concerns over tournament organisation.

Uruguay remain potential dark horses despite setback

Despite the travel problems, Uruguay enter the tournament as a team capable of surprising many.

The first World Cup hosts and winners have a proud football history and have produced some of the tournament’s biggest shocks, including their famous 1950 final victory over Brazil at the Maracanã.

Modern Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa have taken a different approach, with the team playing a more attacking and energetic style compared to previous generations.

Ranked ninth in World Cup 2026 Power Rankings, Bielsa’s team finished fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying, winning seven of their 18 matches.

They also recorded impressive victories over Brazil and Argentina during the qualification campaign.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde remains one of Uruguay’s most important players, acting as the team’s engine, while Darwin Núñez has often delivered strong performances when representing his country.

However, Uruguay will be eager to avoid a slow start against Saudi Arabia, especially after the Asian side shocked the football world by defeating defending champions Argentina in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

The latest travel complication may not define their tournament, but it adds another challenge for Bielsa’s team before their World Cup journey begins.

Source: YEN.com.gh