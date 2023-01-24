A street guy who went viral for curating the catchphrase WKHKYD has been featured on a song by Ghanaian rapper Ypee

The pair cooked up a melodious tune with the WKHKYD catchphrase, an abbreviation of the Twi sentence, wɔ kɔɔ hɔ kɔ yɜ deɜn, which translates to what did you go there for in English

The video sparked reactions on social media as folks were surprised to see Ypee make a song with the man and complained that he was trying to capitalize on the trend

A hilarious man who went viral for using the term WKHKYD has hit the studio with popular Kumasi-based rapper Ypee.

The man became a viral sensation after a video of him narrating the consequences of not being street-smart spread across social media.

In the viral video, the man said, one had to be vigilant on the streets because if something bad happens to you, even your mum will ask you what did you go there for? or who sent you there? He made the statement in Twi, and the last bit of it, which translates to "wɔ kɔɔ hɔ kɔ yɜ deɜn," became a popular catchphrase on Twitter.

The sentence was abbreviated to WKHKYD to make it easier for netizens to write. Ypee, and the hilarious viral sensation cooked up a melodious tune with the phrase.

A video of their studio session was shared by Ypee on TikTok and it set tongues wagging. Many complained that Ypee was trying to ride on the trend to revive his music career.

WKHKYD Song By Ypee Sparks Reactions

Parker commented:

Ghana dierr small trend norr ego turn music eii

addaegyebiedmunde reacted:

wats this one ooh Ghana d3 gyime saaarh

The Man commented:

@Ypee Baakop3 we don’t need you on this WKHKYD song

Jeed also wrote:

Wode3 bibi ketewaa bi na u turn am song.

In another story, Tom D'Frick has "descended on" his fellow musicians Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikanii by telling them to stop bragging about their riches.

According to the "Stay Wicked" hitmaker, the two Kumasi-based acts merely create noise, while the truly wealthy remain silent.

Many have wondered if this feud is merely a publicity stunt to get more exposure or if there is more to it than meets the eye.

