Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah has threatened to sue Code Micky for alleged copyright infringement of her video content

The popular Ghanaian YouTuber is accused of falsely claiming the journalist's work by adding his watermark without permission

Social media reactions supported Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah's legal action against Code Micky for the alleged copyright offence

Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah, a FIFA and CAF-accredited sports journalist, has threatened to take legal action against popular content creator and YouTuber Michael Nartey, aka Code Micky, for alleged copyright infringement.

Sports journalist Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah threatens legal action against Code Micky over alleged copyright infringement. Photo source: @code_micky

Source: Twitter

In a legal notice she shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, June 8, 2026 and signed by Joseph Ackah-Blay Esq. of Renaissance Law Chambers, Naa Amanoa, via her legal team, demanded the immediate takedown of unlawfully appropriated video content shared by Code Micky without permission.

The journalist and her legal team also demanded a public retraction from the comic YouTuber, who is accused of falsely representing the content as his by imposing his watermark instead of crediting its rightful owner.

Code Micky is also accused of violating the copyright and moral rights under Act 690 of the Copyright Act, 2005.

The content creator has also been ordered to comply with Naa Amanoa's legal team's directive within 72 hours, and failure to do so will result in him being dragged to court and sued for injunctive relief, damages for copyright infringement and full cost of the legal action.

The X post detailing the legal notice against content creator Code Micky is below:

Why is Code Micky in trouble?

Naa Amanoa's legal action against Code Micky comes after the YouTuber shared her video on his X page on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The journalist has held a live X broadcast of the Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz's pre-match press conference ahead of Ghana's friendly match against Wales before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Ghanaian X influencer Accra Mayor reportedly takes legal action against Gisela Amponsah over an alleged defamatory post. Image credit: Gisela Amponsah

Source: Instagram

Code Micky, who shared a screen-recorded excerpt from Naa's broadcast without her authorisation or permission, allegedly superimposed his branding watermark on it, thereby falsely representing the intellectual property as his original creation.

As of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the YouTuber has yet to publicly respond to the journalist's legal notice or publish a retraction as demanded by her lawyers.

The X video from Code Micky, which prompted the legal action from Naa Amanoa, is below:

Reactions to legal action against Code Micky

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Doncee5 commented:

"Code Micky de3 sue him. He is fond of that."

GHOST06011672 said:

"Nice! I support this with 1k bags of cement."

MugabeAJ wrote:

"It is either they've not read the copyright law or do not understand it. Under Act 690, the originator doesn't necessarily need to act to protect their rights. Once they can prove ownership, they are good to go."

X influencer takes legal action against Gisela

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that X influencer Accra Mayor took legal action against Gisela Amponsah.

The renowned Ghanaian social media personality was accused of allegedly defaming her colleague.

Source: YEN.com.gh