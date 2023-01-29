A video of celebrated Kumawood stars Borga Silvia and Nana Ama McBrown sharing a lovely kiss has casued a stir online

The moment was captured at the funeral grounds of Borga Silvia's elder sister Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi which was held in Kumasi

While others claim it was wrong and does not conform to the Ghanaian culture, many others also school others on the meaning of the kiss

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of Kumawood actresses Borga Silvia and Nana Ama McBrown kissing passioantely has caused a frenzy on social media.

Borga Silvia welcomed Nana Ama McBrown at the funeral rites of her elder sister. Photo Source: Poleeno Multimedia

Source: UGC

The video was captured at the funeral rites of Borga Silvia's senior sister's funeral ceremony which was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Kumasi.

Clad in black attires, Borga Silva welcomed The Empress as she arrived to the funeral grounds. They embraced each other as Borga Silva grabbed Mrs McBrown Mensah's face and gave her a kiss on the lips.

They later on hugged very tight before McBrown moved away from Borga Silvia's section.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below.

Watch a video of Borga Silvia and her twin sister welcoming guests to the funeral rites of their elder sister, Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi.

Reactions from Ghanaians as video of Borga Silvia and McBrown share passionate kiss popped online

Eno Abena commented:

In the western world, when someone appreciate another person so much, you show it with lip touch. That’s how much Sylvia appreciates and cherish Nana Ama. Poleeno, please no need for that caption.

Princess said:

This is no news. It's called sisterly love and affection. #Travel&See

Priscilla Yeboaa639 said:

Borga Silvia, her love for Nana Ama is very deep

Wofa Yaw Duncan remarked:

There’s nothing wrong in this kiss, Ghana Wey we be Jon, like this be normal.

Manicci stated:

Travel and see, villagers

user5007917884597 opined:

Borga Silvia got genuine love for McBrown

Akosua Boss Queen❤️ said:

You ppl no travel before ryt

As others see something wrong with the gesture, others who have explored cultures in other countries claim this is not news.

Borga Silvia lays late sister to rest

YEN.com.gh reported that a number of Kumawood stars showed up in their numbers to bid their farewell to the late elder sister of popular actress Borga Silvia, born Sandra Adu, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The funeral rites for the late Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi were held after the one-week observance ceremony in Kumasi on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after she passed on that same year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh