A video of Nana Ama McBrown displaying her act of kindness has emerged on social media

In the video, she was seen throwing money on gospel musician Piesie Esther and music producer Kaywa Beatz as they thrilled guests to soothing songs

The event was the one week observation of the passing of the late mother of Kaywa beatz

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was present at the one week observation of music producer Kaywa Beatz.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, April 30, 2023, at the family home of Kaywa Beatz.

McBrown sprays cash on Piesie Esther and Kaywa Beatz

In a video that emerged on social media, Kaywa Beatz was displaying his keyboard skills while gospel musician Piesie Esther stood in front of him to perform.

The Empress walked to them and began throwing cedi notes on them, and this brightened the look on Kaywa Beatz as he is mourning the death of his late mother.

Guests who were there to mourn with the music producer were seen dancing on their feet, while some individuals were seen collecting money off the floor.

When Mrs McBrown-Mensah was done spraying the money, she gave Kaywa a warm hug before leaving his side. Piesie Esther and Kaywa continued to perform for guests.

Below is a video of McBrown splashing money on Piesie Esther and Kaywa Beatz.

McBrown throws cash at her unveiling ceremony at Onua TV

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown was captured throwing money at her unveiling as the new face of Onua TV.

This comes after her drastic move from Despite Media to join Onua TV at Media General.

Many people applauded her for her kind heart as they congratulated her on this major milestone.

McBrown sprays money on friend at her 40th birthday party

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown was captured spraying money on her friend at her 40th birthday party.

Her friend, the CEO of @vaags__collection, Abena, was seen on the dancefloor when the actress approached her and showed her love.

Many people reacted to the video as they hailed Nana Ama McBrown for having a kind heart.

