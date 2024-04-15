Ghanaian star actress Nadia Buari got many people admiring her dance moves in a video

She was at the 50th birthday party of queen mother Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, who was formerly known as Confidence Haugen

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the video, while others admired her moves

Nadia Buari at Confidence Haugen's birthday party. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari and @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari dances hard at Confidence Haugen's birthday party

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nadia Buari looked gorgeous in a long white dress that hugged her curves and accentuated them.

She wore heavy evening makeup that highlighted her lovely facial features. She wore red lipsticks that made her facial look stand out.

Nadia rocked long braids that hung over her backside. She styled the braids into a high ponytail and accessorised her look by wearing a stylish watch and bracelets.

The star actress was filled with joy at Confidence Haugen's birthday party such that she was seen whining her waist and dancing with all seriousness.

Below is a video of Nadia Buari displaying fire dance moves at Confidence Haugen's birthday party.

Reactions as Nadia Buari danced hard at Confidence Haugen's birthday party

Many people in the comment section talked about how Nadia Buari looked very young and beautiful at the event. Others also could not believe that even after having five children, the star actress looks well-shaped.

Below are the reactions to the video:

real_truthgh said:

This lady's beauty will never fade

ewuraa_posh said:

Say whaaaatttttt!! MOTHA OF FIVE ❤️❤️hell nah❤️❤️❤️

serendipity_baddie said:

This girl over fine sha

abdulrahim8512 said:

Eiiiiiiiiiii mother of five mpo nie wow❤️

lamodelo_nhoya said:

Ey Beyoncé ❤️

ewuraa_posh said:

Classy woman

