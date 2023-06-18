Big Akwes has opened up on why he decided never to do any charitable work in the country

He said his decision was informed by a personal experience where his donated items were sold to a grocery store

The actor made the disclosure while he was speaking on the commissioning of four boreholes by Stonebwoy

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes has gone public on the reason he has stopped giving to charity.

Speaking as a guest on UTV's United Showbiz programme on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the outspoken actor said his decision to stop donating to the needy was due to a bad experience he had in 2015.

Big Akwes opens up on why he doesn't do charity Photo credit: @utvghana/Instagram

Opening up on the ordeal, he revealed that an orphanage home he donated food items to ended up selling the items to a grocery shop

"So I got to know of what the orphanage home had done when I went to a provision store to account for some bottle crates. I realized that the food items I donated had been bought there and was being sold. That is when I told myself never to do any charity work again" he said.

The explanation didn't go well with his colleague actor Lil Win, who was also on the show and tried to reason with him on the need to change his stance.

Big Akwes' comments come on the backdrop of the commissioning of four boreholes by Stonebwoy in the Western Region.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 views and 400 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comment made by Big Akwes

Social media users who thronged the comment section urged Big Akwes to be measured regading he reacts to issues

@GraftGyasi34 stated:

Ghana can not be sad I love the show

@Benjeero revealed:

Vawulence Akwes

@Jay_Tunez123 commented

Education is really important oo…big akwes needs to go back to Jhs…he’s so childish

