A video of a young man, who hawks on the street, detailing how he began his business has warmed hearts online

In the video, Ernest Antwi said it was his ex-girlfriend who gave him the idea to start working as a street hawker

He, however, said that the lady dumped him soon after he began the business and his efforts to patch up with her proved futile

Ernest Antwi, a young, industrious man, has opened up on where the idea to venture into street hawking came from.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the student of Accra Technical University (ATU), who spoke to Kwadwo Sheldon on his hustle, said it was his former girlfriend who advised him to start doing something to fend for himself.

Ernest Antwi opens up on how he birthed the idea to start his business Photo credit: @beema_nsuooh98/Instagram

Initially, he said the lady suggested that he becomes a potter, an advice he refused.

"She was unhappy that I didn't have money yet I was arrogant. Later, she advised me to venture into the sale of pure water, and this time round, I agreed. When I informed her of my decision, she prayed for me and wished me all the best."

Quizzed by the interviewer on whether he is dating the lady, Ernest responded in the negative.

"It got to a time she demanded money from me and I was unable to give it to her. From there, she blocked my number and I was unable to reach her again."

Ghanaians encourage Ernest Antwi

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Ernest Antwi for working hard and not giving up despite the challenges.

dienamyc reacted:

I see him on campus and he does it with joy and is passionate about what he does. Just imagine him balancing all this with academics. Much love brother

Golden Time indicated:

This guy can really build the brand. It's catchy and he's doing the ground work. With his passion I foresee the brand on the street and in stores soon, all he needs is investors. Sheldon, start a water company with this guy it will blow.

Beneath World reacted:

This is brilliant... I didn't know the story behind this guy I always see on Campus until now... This is what we call "the hustle is real"... Sheldon we need to find this Madam Josephine woman that helped this young man and surprised her

