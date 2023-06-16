Ghanaian highlife musician Amakye Dede has finally revealed that Kiki Banson was the brain behind the crowning of Kuami Eugene

According to Amakye Dede, he was not in agreement that Kuami Eugene should be his successor in the industry.

He disclosed this during an interview on Asaase Radio

Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede's confession about being forced to crown Kuami Eugene is currently the hottest topic on the streets.

According to the legendary highlife singer, he initially refused to crown Kuami Eugen but was forced into doing it.

In a follow-up interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, he named music executive Kiki Banson as the one who orchestrated the whole idea.

A collage of Amakye Dede, Kuami Eugene and Kiki Banson Image credit: @amakyedede_ @kikibandson @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

This new information confirms a statement from Charterhouse PRO Robert Klah, who had earlier denied the organisation's involvement in the issue.

Although they were the program organisers, Mr Klah stated that Charterhouse did not plan the showbiz's stunt that is raising questions about the entire awards scheme.

Amakye Dede's furious spate about how he is being disrespected after he revealed the truth has turned heads.

The legendary singer detailed events leading up to the moment during a phone-in interview with Abeiku Santana.

It was Kiki. Kiki was the one who forced me. I even gave it back to the boy I worked with when he gave it to me. I told them that I could not do it.

Click to watch the interview here.

Ghanaians react to the back and forth about who forced Amakye Dede to crown Kuami Eugene

The issue is still a hot topic being discussed as many share their opinions.

bishop1_gh commented:

If a legend like Amakye Dede could stoop so low like this then, I am disappointed in him. As a Chief, he should know that when he spits onto the floor, he cannot pick it up again with his tongue.

Desmond_degraft_ commented:

Eugene is still the best thou; he doesn't need the crown to prove it.

Trace07gang commented:

Why didn’t he throw it away before getting to the stage and if they really forced him, why didn’t they bring it on the stage for him to crown the boy? This my Ghana people Iskoki zanlaa dey worry you people. No wonder the music inside we no dey go forward, you people gonna promote somebody become a star then later destroy his legacy. Messed up! Smh

Amakye Dede celebrates daughter's birthday with old and new photos

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Amakye Dede told his fans it was his daughter's birthday.

The legendary highlife singer flooded his Instagram feed with throwback and recent pictures of his beautiful daughter.

Jenessa, Amakye Dede's daughter, celebrated her birthday on May 29, 2023. Many birthday wishes poured in for her under the post of her father on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh