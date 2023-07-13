Ghanaian internet sensation and actress Akuapem Poloo shared old pictures from her high school days

Sharing the pictures, she noted that she misses them dearly and revealed that they were taken in SHS 1

People talked about how skinny and tall she looked in the throwback photos while others asked about their whereabouts

Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo shared old pictures from high school, which has sparked massive reviews from her fans on Instagram.

Akuapem Poloo shares high school photos

Akuapem Poloo filled her Instagram page with lovely pictures from her days in high school.

She first posted a picture of her standing in the middle of two gentlemen. The one on the right had his arm on her waist, while the other had his arm on her shoulder.

Many people hinted that the one on the right was her lover at the time and she disclosed that the picture was taken in SHS 1 in 2005.

Akuapem Poloo then made a carousel post where she shared pictures of her female friends as they made different poses which caused a stir.

Captioning the post of her posing with female friends, Akuapem Poloo stated that she misses them dearly. She wrote:

"Eeii see school girls lol I miss them Papah"

Below a the throwback photos of Akuapem Poloo from high school.

Ghanaians react to Akuapem Poloo's old photos

Many people asked about the whereabouts of the two young men she posed with in one of the photos.

Other people spoke about her physical features as they observed how skinny and tall-looking she was back in high school.

See selected comments from people on the throwback photos:

be.like.mhaenstevoo said:

The story no clear. Polooo will say these boys are not her size herh life

ama_amponsah17 stated:

The third slidewhat a pose

funkyjuice999 said:

The guy on your left side does he have a problem with the camera man?

gyenyamecashess commented:

That last slide nyash to nyash

nba_fashionable_khid said:

Wow u look smallish ❤️❤️

celebrity_mirror1._ commented:

Where dey de guys now ‍♂️

felinekors.closet stated:

The one on your right was the bf @akuapem_poloo

vikasbenzy opined:

You did not change at all .........but you look beautiful ❤️ and exceptional

