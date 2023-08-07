Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were spotted at a beach in the U.S together with their kids

In a video Tracey Boakye shared on her Instagram page, she and her husband were captured rolling on the floor

Many people admired the love they have for each other as they hailed them in the comment section

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye melted the hearts of many when she dropped an adorable video of herself and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

They were spending time on the beach in the U.S. with their children.

Tracey Boakye and her husband at the beach

Talented actress Tracey Boakye has shown that marriage is indeed treating her well.

She posted a video of her and her family having a good time at the beach as part of activities for their trip to the U.S.

A video of Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah cuddling and rolling on the beach sand was posted on Tracey Boakye's Instagram page.

While that was ongoing, their daughter Nana Akua Nhyira was busily playing in the sand by herself.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her husband having a good time at the beach.

Ghanaians react to Tracey Boakye and her husband's lovey dovey video

Many people talked about how adorable the video was, claiming they watched it several times.

Other social media users also admired how she is enjoying her marriage.

cla_ssic_homesgh_ said:

May this laughter never fade, May the good Lord protect your home always ❤️

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 remarked:

Oh God please don't let this smile on my Mummy's family face fade away

estellapamella.buah said:

Is how Nhyira is minding her business for me

anisa_pricelessqueen stated:

Haters go n cry oo cos she is enjoying her marriage sis enjoy aaa

darlenebk remarked:

Hw3 ne f3 ❤️❤️❤️ seriously am happy when I watch u guys anwwww I can feel LOVE PAAAA that night die eiii Gye nyame . May God continue to locate you fam

mawulisuzzy said:

I hvae watch it more than 10 times. WOOOOOOOW. Beautiful ❤❤❤

awoantwiwaa stated:

Chaiiiiiiii my people don turn Yankie couple already ❤️. Hw3 n3 f3!

Tracey Boakye travels with nanny and family to the U.S. for vacation

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye and her family of five flew to the U.S. for the summer holidays.

They travelled with their nanny, which got Ghanaians applauding them on social media for treating her like a family.

