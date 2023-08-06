Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shared a video of her new wedding ring on social media media

The mother-of-three disclosed that her wealthy surprised her with a new ring to mark their first wedding anniversary

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's family's luxurious vacations videos

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah has gifted his lovely wife a new diamond ring to mark their one-year wedding.

The happy celebrity mother, Tracey Boakye, shared the video on social media as the jeweller used the LED light pocket magnifier to check the authenticity of the pricey wedding band.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah enjoy their vacation in Mexico. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a blue designer tee shirt styled with a black Prada side bag as he put the diamond rings on his wife's finger.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's wedding anniversary video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

traceyboakye_addict stated:

Forever their madam ❤️God bless you, Daddy,

_cookie_xx stated:

Mama T, your enemies have been through a lot this year ..#godsveryown

nana_ama_akomaah_osei stated:

Yup, he got the real diamond on her finger. I'm in the US, so we do testing here. So that's a real diamond y'all... Congratulations, Mrs the one and only ❤️❤️❤️

perpetual_mansah stated:

Wishing you all the best things that marriage holds

ireneadepa44 stated:

Nice one, but you shd nt change the ring. Still wear the one it was blessed on your marriage, my dear, please

