Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira showed that she is indeed having the time of her life

She was spotted at Times Square, New York, with her family as she danced, took pictures and ate ice cream

Many people commented on the video, hailing her dance moves and how she is enjoying her summer abroad

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira were at Times Square, New York, exploring the city as part of their summer vacation activities.

Tracey Boakye and her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira at Times Square. Image Credit: @nana_akua_nhyira_ @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye's daughter has a good time at Times Square

They were there together with Tracey Boakye's husband, Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah, her eldest child Kwaku Danso Yahaya, the youngest child Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, and their nanny.

In the video posted on Nhyira's Instagram page, she was seen dancing at Times Square.

She was later seen taking pictures with people dressed in costumes of cartoon characters as she beamed with smiles.

Nhyira showed that she was indeed enjoying her vacation as she munched on a cup of ice cream her parents bought for her from an ice cream truck.

Below is a video of Nana Akua Nhyira having the time of her life at Times Square, New York.

Ghanaians share their comments on Nhyira's video captured at Times Square

Many of Nana Akua Nhyira's followers admired her dance moves as they hailed her in the comments.

celebrity_police_ said:

Give them mi deshe3 but the ballon de3 u remember I bought u some when we were in Ghana

priscillamantey stated:

Nhyira is now understanding the assignment

vivian.odame remarked:

She's so happy. Nhyira enjoy but be safe my beautiful Babe

darkwajanet said:

Awwww Akua papabi ❤️ Enjoyment Paa nie❤️ hahaha lol hahahaha

agblevorm commented:

You are growing beautiful, may God continue to protect you my girl.❤️❤️

kadis.kids said:

Give themmmm mine❤️

joeway88 commented:

Wow it's the dance moves for me

themeganthelion said:

dear @nickiminaj if u are not busy come and see cutie

Nana Akua Nhyira flaunts pink outfit in video

She slayed in a pink feathered tank top, a pink and white patterned skirt and white sandals with pink hearts.

She styled her look with oversized pink glasses and a cute pink bag.

Source: YEN.com.gh