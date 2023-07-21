Tracey Boakye shared adorable photos of her family and their nanny in New York in the United States of America

She disclosed that they would be spending the summer holidays there as a family

Many people blessed her and her husband for involving their nanny on the trip

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her family have taken over America by splashing social media with beautiful pictures.

Tracey Boakye and her family fly to America

Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram account to share insights about the family trip from Ghana to New York in the United States of America.

Captioning the post, she noted that the entire family would be spending the summer holidays in the US. Mrs Badu Ntiamoah wrote:

"The whole Family woke up in New York!! It’s summertime!!!"

Tracey Boakye tagged her family in the caption as well and added that their blessed nanny is also on the trip with them.

@frank_badu_ntiamoah @luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah @nana_akua_nhyira_ @kwaku_danso_yahaya and our blessed Nanny

Below are lovely photos of Tracey Boakye and her family in New York.

Ghanaians react as they spot Tracey Boakye's nanny on family trip

Many Ghanaians showered blessings and prayers on Tracey Boakye and her husband Mr Badu Ntiamoah for treating their nanny like family.

Many were in awe that they took their nanny along with them from Ghana to New York.

iamtimakumkum said:

Enjoy baby ❤️

mawutor.yhw said:

Nhyii de3 we're not her mate oo hw3. The pose she'll give you err❤️

akofena_rhythms stated:

God bless you, not even pastors will travel with their nannies…. Pure Class #highgrade❤️

abyna20 remarked:

Girl you’re living my dream. I tap into your blessing

steve_floral said:

The second slide poses for me

hypedteens_promo commented:

The nanny dey enjoy oo. That’s trust and loyalty God bless you @tracey_boakye

Nana Akua Nhyira takes care of her baby brother Luxury

