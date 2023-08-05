A young lady was over the moon after seeing Ghanaian actor Ras Nene for the first time and broke down in tears

When asked why she was crying, the overjoyed lady said she did not believe she would meet him in person

The lady hugged Ras Nene tightly and, together with two of her friends, took photos with the actor

A young Ghanaian lady found herself unable to hold back tears upon seeing the popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene in person for the very first time. The unexpected meeting left her overjoyed and moved beyond words.

The young lady's heartwarming reaction caught the attention of social media users, who reacted to her display of emotion. When asked about the reason behind her tears, she revealed that she simply could not believe her luck at meeting Ras Nene face to face.

As Ras Nene, stood before her, the young lady could not contain her excitement. She rushed forward and gave him a tight hug, an expression of her admiration and appreciation for him.

Accompanied by two of her friends, the trio captured the memorable moment in a series of photographs with the beloved actor. They smiled and laughed as they posed alongside Ras Nene. The actor's fame has skyrocketed in the last few years.

Fan's encounter with Ras Nene warms hearts

kobbymurphy said:

Muslim girls are beautiful aswear

junior_jesus_darlinton commented:

Girl no ho y3 f3333 ooooo errrrrrr. Chale ma falll lly ❤️

jesus_matamoros_de_messiah reacted:

❤️❤️❤️❤️aw such a heart warming moment. She's pretty too

itmeterics

I love the humble and calm nature of DR Likee God bless him paa❤️❤️

kofiabanquah

Ras Nene is a huge star in Kumasi. Man of the moment we love you boss

