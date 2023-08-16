Global site navigation

John Dumelo's Mother Antionette Dumelo Dies, Announces Sad News In A Touching Post: "My Heart Is Broken"
by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo announced the passing of his dear mother, Antionette Dumelo, on August 16, 2023
  • In a sad post on social media, he said that he lost his number-one supporter on August 15, 2023
  • Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans have expressed their condolences

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo announced the passing of his mother, Antionette Dumelo, in a sad social media post on August 16, 2023.

John Dumelo and his mother, Antionette Dumelo
John Dumelo and his mother, Antionette Dumelo, in photos. Image Credit: @johndumelo1
Source: Instagram

John Dumelo announces mother's passing

Multiple award-winning actor and farmer John Dumelo announced that he lost his mother, Antionette Dumelo, on August 15, 2023.

In a heartfelt message, he noted that his heart was broken by the sudden demise of his dear mother.

He added that she passed away peacefully, and heaven had indeed gained an angel.

In his message, he wrote:

My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel. ️

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso West Wuogon candidate in the 2024 elections added beautiful pictures of his mother and memorable moments he shared with her.

Below is a post made by John Dumelo announcing the passing of his mother, Antionette Dumelo.

Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson and many others mourn with John Dumelo

Nigerian actress Bisola, Ghanaian actresses Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, celebrities and fans offered their sincere condolences to John Dumelo.

Others also prayed for strength for him as he goes through these tough times.

yvonnenelsongh wrote:

John!

lydiaforson said:

Jon I’m so sorry for your loss..

iambisola said:

God rest her soul

gloriaosarfo said:

Aaaaah This PAIN My sincerest condolences to you and your family John, it is WELL ♥️️

sheenagakpe commented:

My heartfelt condolences to you and your family

John Dumelo shows interest in being a ganja farmer

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo showed interest in being a ganja farmer when Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023.

He shared how excited he was about Parliament passing the bill, noting that it was a defining moment in Ghana’s history.

John Dumelo's intentions sparked massive debate among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh

