John Dumelo's Mother Antionette Dumelo Dies, Announces Sad News In A Touching Post: "My Heart Is Broken"
- Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo announced the passing of his dear mother, Antionette Dumelo, on August 16, 2023
- In a sad post on social media, he said that he lost his number-one supporter on August 15, 2023
- Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans have expressed their condolences
Ghanaian actor John Dumelo announced the passing of his mother, Antionette Dumelo, in a sad social media post on August 16, 2023.
John Dumelo announces mother's passing
Multiple award-winning actor and farmer John Dumelo announced that he lost his mother, Antionette Dumelo, on August 15, 2023.
In a heartfelt message, he noted that his heart was broken by the sudden demise of his dear mother.
He added that she passed away peacefully, and heaven had indeed gained an angel.
In his message, he wrote:
My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel. ️
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso West Wuogon candidate in the 2024 elections added beautiful pictures of his mother and memorable moments he shared with her.
Below is a post made by John Dumelo announcing the passing of his mother, Antionette Dumelo.
Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson and many others mourn with John Dumelo
Nigerian actress Bisola, Ghanaian actresses Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, celebrities and fans offered their sincere condolences to John Dumelo.
Others also prayed for strength for him as he goes through these tough times.
yvonnenelsongh wrote:
John!
lydiaforson said:
Jon I’m so sorry for your loss..
iambisola said:
God rest her soul
gloriaosarfo said:
Aaaaah This PAIN My sincerest condolences to you and your family John, it is WELL ♥️️
sheenagakpe commented:
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family
Source: YEN.com.gh