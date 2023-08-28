A heartwarming video of Praye Tiatia and heavily pregnant Selly Galley taking a stroll in the park in the US has surfaced online and melted many hearts

He revealed that they had returned from a doctor's appointment when she began to crave a burger

The video got many people admiring how beautiful Selly Galley looked, while others congratulated her

A video of hiplife artiste Praye Tiatia and his wife and actress Selly Galley taking a stroll at a park has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Praye Tiatia and Selly Galley go for a walk

In the video, Praye Tiatia mentioned that they went to the hospital for a checkup and afterwards, Selly Galley could not wait to eat a burger.

They were seen walking in a park towards the direction of a series of food trucks parked on the side of the street.

Mrs Fiawoo was heavily pregnant as she flaunted her baby bump in the video. She and her husband were all smiles as they captured the memorable moment.

Below is a video of Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia walking in a park to buy burgers from a truck.

Below is another video of Selly Galley and her husband, Praye Tiatia, going for a walk.

Ghanaians react to an old video of Selly Galley heavily pregnant and walking with her husband Praye Tiatia

Congratulatory messages poured in for Mr and Mrs Fiawoo as they talked about how happy they were at the news.

Others also talked about how beautiful Selly Galley looked in the video, contrary to the stereotype of women not looking beautiful when pregnant.

mira_dabre18 said:

I'm so happy for this lady

cakefairies_gh said:

Wow our God is good ampa

_mreke_sono._ commented:

You see how she applies her make up wey she dey look cute. Nobody should come and post pregnancy face, and afterbirth faces biaa for here o. Wear makeup.

princehenry624 said:

Congratulations sis

blackkatghmusic commented:

So much love

Selly Galley drops more maternity photos

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Selly Galley filled the internet with pictures showing her baby bump.

She dropped photos of her wearing a black mini dress and another wearing a red bodycon dress with a blazer.

