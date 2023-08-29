Selly Galley reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy by using audio from the video and editing it with another video where she showed off her baby bump in her 5th month

She called Mrs McBrown-Mensah a great woman for prophesying that she would give birth to twins

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans congratulated her, and others applauded her husband for being by her side despite not having children in the eight years of their marriage

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has reacted to actress Nana Ama McBrown's 2021 prophesy where she manifested that Selly would birth twins.

Selly Galley, Praye Tiatia and Nana Ama McBrown dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @sellygalley @prayetiatia @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley reacts to Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy

Selly Galley used the audio from Nana Ama McBrown's prophesy video for the video she posted on her Instagram page.

She referred to The Empress as a great woman of our time and emphasised the word great by repeating it and writing it in capital letters.

In the video, she welcomed her husband and musician, Praye Tiatia, from the airport. She noted that she was five months pregnant at the time.

Mrs Fiawoo, as she is officially called, was seen posing and showing off her baby bump at the outdoor section of the airport.

As it is written, so will it be manifested through God’s chosen. VO @iamamamcbrown GREAT woman of our time. Great! ☺️❤️❤️

Below is a video of Selly Galley flaunting her five months pregnancy.

Ghanaians react to Selly Galley's video and Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy

Actress Fella Makafui, musician Mzbel and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Others also hailed her husband Praye Tiatia for being by her side despite their struggles with childbirth in their eight years of marriage.

Some social media users also applauded Nana Ama McBrown for manifesting into Selly Galley's life.

fellamakafui said:

Congratulations Norvi

kobby.kyei stated:

Congratulations Selly!

nash_ray said:

Dear lord,today I’m using Selly Galley as a point of contact, let me also testify in your own time

mzbeldaily commented:

Mama ❤️

kobirana remarked:

This is why we need data this year. The story of victory

asabea100 opined:

God allow people to just be humans, and then boom, he shows off… congratulations

augustinafarnuuri said:

As for Nana Ama Mcbrown we don't just love her Keke but we love her for who she is and what is in her❤️

rhodalarbi said:

Ur husband, God bless him

rossy_creative_designs stated:

Amen I pray May I carry my twins as you have, sis Amen

thenaana_pee stated:

We thank ur husband every woman needs a man like him so patient and supporting Glory be to God

Nana Ama McBrown congratulates Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on having twins

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown congratulated Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on welcoming twins.

She posted lovely maternity pictures of Selly Galley and wrote a touching message to the Ghanaian celebrity couple.

Many people highlighted Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy in 2021 in the post's comment section as they called her a prophetess.

Source: YEN.com.gh