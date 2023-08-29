Nana Ama McBrown has joined many Ghanaians in celebrating the news of Praye Tiatia and Selly Galley birthing twins

She gave praises to God and told the couple that it was the Lord's doing

Many people spoke about McBrown's prophecy from 2021 and how it had come true

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to the news of fellow actress Selly Galley and musician Praye Tiatia having birthed twins.

Nana Ama McBrown reacts to the news

Taking to her Instagram page, she made a carousel post of Selly Galley's maternity pictures.

She wrote a touching message in the caption, praising God for helping Mrs Fiawoo make her home more beautiful with children.

Mrs McBrown Mensah stated it could only be God who made it possible for Mr and Mrs Fiawoo after they had been married for eight years without kids.

"This can only be God @sellygalley In his time ⏲️ @prayetietia Amen and Amen #Brìmm," Nana Ama McBrown wrote in the caption.

Praye Tiatia comments on Nana Ama McBrown's post

Praye Tiatia, the husband of Selly Galley, commented on Nana Ama McBrown's post.

He gave praises to God and stated that there is a living God that they serve. He wrote:

We serve a living God

Below is a post by Nana Ama McBrown concerning Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia having welcomed twins after eight years of marriage.

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's post

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram followers talked about the prophecy and how it had come to pass.

sammy_highcourt said:

You prophesied herr It makes sense how you are different in the whole of Ghana, and it’s only those with evil spirits hates you cus you’re the apple of God’s eye❤️

abaasa_hemaa remarked:

Prophetess please, remember me in your prayers, too. I need the same miracles ❤️❤️

letty_tisha70 remarked:

He makes all things beautiful. So happy for her and to Yahweh be all the glory

lovelycutylaura stated:

You said it, and after years, it came to pass God has made it beautiful in his own time

sikapa.akua stated:

And you prophesied to her and it has come to pass. God Richly bless and gives you long life with good health Nana. Congratulations to them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

amamenseh said:

I'm so happy for them congratulations darling ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy about Selly Galley giving birth to twins resurfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that a 2021 video of Nana Ama McBrown prophesying that Selly Galley would give birth to twins resurfaced on social media.

The video came at a time when there were rumours about the former beauty queen having delivered twins in the US some weeks ago.

