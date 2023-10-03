Nana Ama McBrown cracked many ribs on social media when she took part in the viral Cobra challenge

Clad in black, she made hand gestures while singing the song by Obaapa Gladys, who has not become an internet sensation

Many people suggested to her to invite Obaapa Gladys to Onua Showtime to promote the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra song

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Am McBrown joined the viral Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra challenge and posted the video on her TikTok page.

Nana Ama McBrown (left and right) and Obaapa Gladys (middle) in photos. Image Credit: @obidehye3.tv @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown does the viral Cobra challenge

Actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people laughing hard when she jumped onto the viral Cobra challenge.

Dressed in black, she sang the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra song by Obaapa Gladys while dancing and making hand gestures signifying the mouth of the cobra.

Captioning the post, she noted that there are some human beings who are poisonous. The Empress also added that human beings can be likened to the reptile, cobra.

In the caption Mrs McBrown Mensah wrote:

NIPA bi is poisonous Nipa ye cobra paaaaa #HerExcellency #Badmind #Brimm

Video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and dancing to the viral song, Cobra by Obaapa Gladys.

Ghanaians comment on Nana Ama McBrown's video

Many people talked about how Nana Ama McBrown's video made them laugh hard.

beautiful tree said:

I remember your cobra movie now

realwelbeck said:

I'm wondering what kind of inspiration will make someone sing a cobra song

ewurabena_xoxo said:

My role model Nipa no bi y3 cobra ampa

BuzStopBoys said:

Cobra association let’s gather here

Mrs Appiah Naomi said:

Cobra yide3 wabr3 oo

beckykorkor6 said:

in Ghana the only thing we lack is money as for the rest is free

Kiki’sworld said:

Nana, please, you have to invite her to your show to promote the song for her

Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra hitmaker Obaapa Gladys speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra hitmaker Obaapa Gladys in a video, thanked Ghanaians for their unwavering support for her new song.

The singer's song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, because of its funny lyrics and her unique vocals.

The song became a social media trend when netizens used it to create funny videos depicting the message behind the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh