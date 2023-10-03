Nana Ama McBrown met Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie at the funeral of Akwaboah Senior in Kumasi

They were seen walking together, and in the later part of the video, Nana Ama McBrown advised her not to take things to heart

Many people were awed by Patricia Afriyie's beauty and the advice McBrown shared with her

A video of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown meeting Kumawood actor Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie at a funeral on Saturday, September 30, 2023, has caused a stir on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win's ex-wife at Akwaboah Senior's funeral. Image Credit: @akosubema4u

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown meets Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie, advises her

and Patricia Afriyie met in Kumasi at the funeral grounds of musician Akwaboah Jnr's father Akwaboah Senior, who was also a musician.

The Empress was clad in black, while Patricia Afriyie, who has two children with , was in black and red.

In the video, they were seen walking side by side. At some point, they stopped and Mrs McBrown Mensah put her hand over Lil Win's ex-wife's shoulder and advised her.

Towards the end of the video, she could be heard telling her "if anyone offends you, leave that person to God."

Video of Nana Ama McBrown meeting Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie at a funeral.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Nana Ama McBrown meeting Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie at a funeral

The video caused a stir on social media as many others shared their views.

Many were awed that they met and the advice Nana Ama McBrown shared with Patricia Afriyie towards the end of the video.

Others also spoke about Patricia Afriyie's beauty and compared how she looked now to before.

Choco Millie said:

The last part Nana ama said “s3 obi y3 wo ade3 a, gyae no ma nyame”

Supermayabi❤️ said:

Pat is very gorgeous oh my goodness. PAT ITS WELL

Nowherecool said:

But de lady is very pretty y Liwin leave hr , waaat

Maa Ajoa Lumba said:

She’s the main reason why most of us don’t date broke boys anymore ooo

Celina said:

She is more beautiful than the other one....anaa my eyes are paining me

Sylvia Annan said:

Aaaaaaah but she looks pretty ooooo anaaa

Plain Plian said:

This is called if u get a woman, take good care of her and stop taking unnecessary sidechicks. Every woman is beautiful ❤️

Lil Win's ex-wife alleges that Sandra Ababio destroyed her marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie opened up about how her relationship with the actor failed.

Patricia pointed to actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio as the cause of their breakup. According to her, Sandra was dating Lil Win on the side while she (Patricia) was still married to him and was even

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh