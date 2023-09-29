Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has inspired social media users with her latest gym wear

The fashion model wore a customised gym wear brand owned by Juliet Gyamfi for her beautiful TikTok video

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit and footwear

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown has joined the list of female celebrities slaying in female celebrities rocking Ghanaian-made gym wear brands for their workout session.

Nana Ama Mcbrown slays in stunning makeup looks. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old looked fabulous in a blue custom-made by one of Ghana's top sportswear, Beautiful Beneath, owned by Juliet Gyamfi, the gorgeous wife of Honourable Francis Asenso Boakye.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a black centre-parted blunt cut straight hairstyle and mild makeup for the inspirational video.

The talented television personality completed her look with Nike Air Rift BR sneakers.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks incredible in an African print dress

Nana Ama McBrown looked ethereal in a three-quarter sleeve dress and coloured frontal hairstyle for this photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama MacBrown's classy sportswear

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Irene Antwi stated:

Awwnn love you so much, Mcbrown’s kitchen is 98% loading pls invite me wai

Katy Perry stated:

you are very beautiful

Odoburoni stated:

I love watching you every day, especially on your show, Onua TV. You always put smiles on people's faces. God bless you

Suzzy Amps stated

Very pretty

Monito

wow, beautiful queen

kusiboateng8888

My previous pearl

Dorcas Obeng Mensah

God bless Nana Ama

RichieRich

if not akutia nwom dea. forget koraa

Ephyarh_jedida

You look so beautiful ❤️❤️

Agnes Nugu

Beautiful

Empress lee

Aww, I love my mentor

mariamsalifu1

My beautiful Nana Ama, enjoy yourself wai

Obaa vic 80

we love you a lot, sweet mummy

