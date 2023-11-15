Actor Lil Win has unveiled a new library built for his school, Great Minds International School

A video shared on the actor's Instagram platform showed the books-filled room, which also had a photo of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

Netizens reacted to Lil Win's post as many found the prophet's image in the library unsettling

Ghanaian comedian and musician Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shared a video of his school's completed library.

Lil Win, who is the owner of Great Minds International, shared the video of the school's library on his Instagram page with a caption extolling his spiritual leader, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

Netizens, who found the post a bit unsettling, criticised the actor for his decision to name the library after his prophet.

Lil Win names new library after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

According to Lil Win, the new library is called Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah Library and his decision to name the new library stems from a long-standing mutual relationship with the prophet.

Lil Win is a staunch supporter of the infamous Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, who has now become one of the most followed spiritual leaders in West Africa.

The prophet even paid a visit to the school during a ceremony and the kids were seen hailing him. However, it's unclear if reports that the prophet funded the state-of-the-art library are true.

Netizens react to Lil Win's new library named in honour of his prophet

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens; some praised Lil Win while others registered their criticisms.

alves_is_here quizzed:

Are u worshipping God or your pastor.

kecilbakes.gh remarked:

Such a comfortable environment ❤️❤️❤️

kofi_currency20 said:

This guy is too smart and intelligent

mc_mrhollywoode exclaimed:

Wait o, library? Please LEGEND, how much is it if I want to rent just one day❤️ Cause is too beautiful ❤️

Lil Win to immortalise Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah with a new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported actor Lil Win's efforts to document the life of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah in a new movie he is working on.

The actor disclosed that the movie, titled Philadelphia, is being filmed at his newly developed 14-acre film village.

