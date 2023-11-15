Lil Win Unveils New Library Of His School, Names It After Adom Kyei-Duah
- Actor Lil Win has unveiled a new library built for his school, Great Minds International School
- A video shared on the actor's Instagram platform showed the books-filled room, which also had a photo of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah
- Netizens reacted to Lil Win's post as many found the prophet's image in the library unsettling
Ghanaian comedian and musician Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shared a video of his school's completed library.
Lil Win, who is the owner of Great Minds International, shared the video of the school's library on his Instagram page with a caption extolling his spiritual leader, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.
Netizens, who found the post a bit unsettling, criticised the actor for his decision to name the library after his prophet.
Lil Win names new library after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah
According to Lil Win, the new library is called Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah Library and his decision to name the new library stems from a long-standing mutual relationship with the prophet.
Lil Win is a staunch supporter of the infamous Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, who has now become one of the most followed spiritual leaders in West Africa.
The prophet even paid a visit to the school during a ceremony and the kids were seen hailing him. However, it's unclear if reports that the prophet funded the state-of-the-art library are true.
Netizens react to Lil Win's new library named in honour of his prophet
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens; some praised Lil Win while others registered their criticisms.
alves_is_here quizzed:
Are u worshipping God or your pastor.
kecilbakes.gh remarked:
Such a comfortable environment ❤️❤️❤️
kofi_currency20 said:
This guy is too smart and intelligent
mc_mrhollywoode exclaimed:
Wait o, library? Please LEGEND, how much is it if I want to rent just one day❤️ Cause is too beautiful ❤️
Lil Win to immortalise Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah with a new movie
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported actor Lil Win's efforts to document the life of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah in a new movie he is working on.
The actor disclosed that the movie, titled Philadelphia, is being filmed at his newly developed 14-acre film village.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh