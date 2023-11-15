Global site navigation

Lil Win Unveils New Library Of His School, Names It After Adom Kyei-Duah
by  Peter Ansah
  • Actor Lil Win has unveiled a new library built for his school, Great Minds International School
  • A video shared on the actor's Instagram platform showed the books-filled room, which also had a photo of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah
  • Netizens reacted to Lil Win's post as many found the prophet's image in the library unsettling

Ghanaian comedian and musician Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shared a video of his school's completed library.

Lil Win, who is the owner of Great Minds International, shared the video of the school's library on his Instagram page with a caption extolling his spiritual leader, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

Netizens, who found the post a bit unsettling, criticised the actor for his decision to name the library after his prophet.

Lil Win's school library
Lil Win shows off the new library of his school Photo source: Facebook/LilWin, Instagram/officiallilwin
Source: Facebook

Lil Win names new library after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

According to Lil Win, the new library is called Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah Library and his decision to name the new library stems from a long-standing mutual relationship with the prophet.

Lil Win is a staunch supporter of the infamous Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, who has now become one of the most followed spiritual leaders in West Africa.

The prophet even paid a visit to the school during a ceremony and the kids were seen hailing him. However, it's unclear if reports that the prophet funded the state-of-the-art library are true.

Netizens react to Lil Win's new library named in honour of his prophet

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens; some praised Lil Win while others registered their criticisms.

alves_is_here quizzed:

Are u worshipping God or your pastor.

kecilbakes.gh remarked:

Such a comfortable environment ❤️❤️❤️

kofi_currency20 said:

This guy is too smart and intelligent

mc_mrhollywoode exclaimed:

Wait o, library? Please LEGEND, how much is it if I want to rent just one day❤️ Cause is too beautiful ❤️

Lil Win to immortalise Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah with a new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported actor Lil Win's efforts to document the life of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah in a new movie he is working on.

The actor disclosed that the movie, titled Philadelphia, is being filmed at his newly developed 14-acre film village.

Source: YEN.com.gh

