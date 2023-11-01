Lil Win has disclosed that a new movie about Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah and his Philadelphia movement is in the pipeline

The movie, titled Philadelphia, will be filmed at his newly launched 14-acre film village

He is a loyalist of the prophet's Philadelphia movement and wants the movie to transform people's perceptions

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been seen shooting scenes for the new Philadelphia movie.

He says the movie is to honour the thriving televangelist, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and appropriately tell the story of his Philadelphia movement.

A snippet Lil Win shared on social media has impressed fans who are awed by his remarkable efforts in the movie industry.

Lil Win tells Adom Kyei-Duah's story Photo Source: InstagramOfficiallilwin, Instagram/Stephenadomkyeiduah

Lil Win begins the first project at his film village

Recently, Lil Win launched his Weezy Empire Film Village, a 14-acre multi-studio project he seeks to complete in no time.

According to Lil Win during the launch ceremony, the movie will help arrest the stereotype and negative perceptions about Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, and his infamous Philadelphia movement.

On social media, Lil Win shared a video of the cast and crew in action, shooting at the new film village.

Philadelphia, which is the film village's first movie, will cast seasonal Kumawood faces like Otale and Lil Win himself, who will be the infamous king in the ancient Philadelphia story.

Netizens cheers Lil Win on for his new movie

While Lil Win's fans have shared their excitement for his upcoming movie, many are sceptical of the actor's choice.

byillhansenjnr said

Why is Lilwins eyes always red. Not enough sleep or what ? Not take care of yourself ooo .

i_amnanayawowusu said

Keep up the good work bruh…just look at the numbers in Lilwin’s film village ❤️

officialbenbow said

Hmmmm... Ghana movie industry ... I hope it goes well

Lil Win sends strong message to Adom Kyei Duah lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which Lil Win, a loyalist of the Philadelphia movement berated some people posing as Adom Kyei Duah on social media.

In the video, the actor who was recently involved in an accident claimed the prophet was not someone to be played with and warned those who do to desist or face the wrath of the law.

