Jackie Appiah celebrated her 40th birthday in Mepe where she inspected the works of 120 students who enrolled in her free vocational skills training programme

The students took her through the final products of what they had created after two months of intensive training

Many Ghanaians applauded Jackie Appiah and showered her with blessings from God for impacting the lives of the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

Seasoned Actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her 40th birthday on December 5, 2023, at Mepe with victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Jackie Appiah celebrated her 40th birthday in Mepe. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah checks the handiwork of the students of her free training programme

As part of her journey there, Jackie Appiah inspected some of the products made by students from her free vocational skills training program at Mepe in the Volta Region.

Through the partnership with several brands, Jackie Appiah was able to train a total of 120 displaced individuals of the Akosombo Dam spillage for free in fashion, beauty, soap-making, and metalwork.

Others also trained in pastry making, sewing, tie and dye making, among other things, through the Jackie Appiah Foundation.

All the students graduated on her birthday after two months of intensive training, as the celebrated actress inspected their handiwork and also donated some items to them to start their business.

Video of Jackie Appiah inspecting the handiwork of 120 students who enrolled in her vocational skills free training programme.

Ghanaians applauded Jackie Appiah in the comment section

Many people showered Jackie Appiah with blessings and praise as they watched a video of her inspecting the handiwork of the 120 students who enrolled in her free vocational skills programme.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

queenmae557 said:

2 months of apprenticeship and they made these clothes . Eeeii

1realdario_ said:

She’s doing better than the president

nelsonbamam said:

God bless you abundantly for this Jackie

ewramah said:

I love Okudzetu Ablakwa very respectful and responsible man

miz_edd said:

I haven’t seen anything like this before. Wow Jackie well done Bless you

auntie_gita said:

Well done Jackie and happy blessed birthday . This is a lifetime skill and trade for them

yayra_4 said:

God bless her. People like you are rare.

Jackie Appiah rides in a white Range Rover to Mepe on her 40th birthday

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah showed off her white Range Rover on her 40th birthday as she stepped out in style.

Dressed in a casual outfit, she rode with a convoy to celebrate her birthday with 120 victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, who were trained in various vocational skills.

Many people, in the comments section of the video, admired the kind gesture as they applauded her; others also talked about her outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh