Minister for Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has informed Parliament about the possibility of another Akosombo Dam spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) if necessary

During a parliamentary briefing, Dr Opoku Prempeh explained that the proactive spillage, initiated on September 15, 2023, prevented a potential catastrophe

He said it was important to spill water to prevent the overtopping of the dam to preserve lives and safeguard the Akosombo Dam and Sogakope Bridge

The fate of the people in the Tongu districts in the Volta Region could worsen if the suggestion that more water could be spilt from the Akosombo Dam is carried out.

Minister for Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has told Parliament that there is the potential for another spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) if that becomes necessary.

During a parliamentary briefing on the recent spill and its impact in the Volta Region, Dr Opoku Prempeh disclosed that there is an ongoing monitoring of inflows into the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The spillway of the Akosombo Dam (L) and children stranded in flood waters. Source: Facebook/@Bala Ali

Source: Facebook

He explained that "proactive spillage" was crucial in preventing a potential catastrophe by averting the overtopping of the dam.

Addressing the House, Dr Opoku Prempeh expressed gratitude that the controlled spillage, initiated on September 15, 2023, had not resulted in any recorded deaths.

He underscored the necessity of the spill to ensure the safety of the dam and also touched on its role in preserving lives, the Akosombo Dam, and the Sogakope Bridge.

The Minister acknowledged the havoc caused in parts of the Volta Region but clarified that the VRA's proactive measures prevented a more significant disaster.

The controlled spill was prompted by heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, causing a rapid rise in the water level at the Akosombo Dam.

This preventive measure aimed to protect the dam's integrity and avert potential overtopping.

However, by early October, the water level continued to rise rapidly, surpassing the maximum operating level of 276 feet.

The VRA increased the spill rate from October 9, 2023, exacerbating flooding in various communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts, as well as the Ada East District, reports say.

Akufo-Addo says he remains committed to solving Akosombo Dam disaster

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Presidency has said it is concerned about the flooding in towns in North Tongu districts and the subsequent displacement of thousands.

Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin said in a post on Facebook that Akufo-Addo remains committed to ending the problem.

Residents of several towns in the districts have been severely hit by flooding following the spillage of the dam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh