Reactions have trailed actress Jackie Appiah's new age and birthday photos on social media, notably X (Twitter)

The Ghanaian movie icon splashed multiple pictures donning breathtaking ensembles to mark 40 years on earth

Her lovely fans and followers have since been showing her praises for her looks and milestone

A-list Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah went all out to celebrate her 40th birthday with stunning pictures where she rocked breathtaking ensembles for the occasion.

The actress wore two sparkling outfits to mark the significant milestone with fans on her socials. She wore a bracelet and bedazzled earrings to accessories the look.

Reactions trail Jackie Appiah's 40th birthday celebration. Photo credit: jackieappiah.

Source: Twitter

Jackie Appiah teamed the outfits with classy high heels for her birthday photoshoot, which added to her impeccable sense of fashion.

''Today, as I commemorate the most important day of my life, I want to be thankful for a life lived in grace and favour. I wish myself a happy birthday,'' the actress captioned the first photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans, particularly peeps on X (Twitter), noticed her glam looks in the adorable images the multiple award-winning movie personality posted to her socials.

Many took to the online microblogging platform to celebrate her new age and looks. YEN.com.gh captured some comments below:

@TheRealBolaRay said:

Happy Birthday, Queen Jackie Appiah. Kudos to turning 20 twice.

@ghlagatindotcom indicated:

40 looks beautiful on #JackieAppiah.

@Bridget_Otoo posted:

Jackie Appiah is everything in these photos and more.

Happy 40th. #SuperStar.

@GlitzAfrica said:

Happy Birthday, Jackie Appiah!

Jackie Appiah looks fabulous in Maxi dress

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has proven to her fans that she is versatile as she washed her clothes with her bare hands in a viral video.

The fashion icon, who has consistently left social media stunned with her looks, wore a stylish dress as she performed a simple house chore.

Jackie Appiah looked classy in flawless makeup and an elegant long hairstyle while rocking black Fendi sandals.

Jackie Appiah looks Fantastic in stylish white dress

Also, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's stunning dress at one of her friends' opulent wedding ceremonies in the US.

The 39-year-old looked splendid in perfect makeup, a long, glossy haircut, and a long-sleeved dress for her photo shoot.

Social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's look as she continued to inspire them with her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh