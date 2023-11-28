A video of Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child Adepa smiling beautifully and speaking has warmed many hearts

In the video, the little girl was elated to see the fishes and tortoises swimming in the aquarium

Many people spoke about her growth, while others gushed over the bond between mother and daughter

An adorable video of actress Nana Ama McBrown and her adopted daughter Adepa warmed the hearts of many people on social media, as many were awed by the little girl's growth.

Nana Ama McBrown and Adepa watching the fishes and the tortoises in the aquarium. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Nana Ama McBrown and Adepa's cute moment

In the video, Adepa was elated to see the animals in the aquarium. Nana Ama McBrown, elated that Adepa loves animals, captured the adorable moment.

Showing how smart Adepa is, The Empress asked her to show her which of the animals is the tortoise, to which she successfully pointed out.

They both smiles as they watched in awe the movements the fishes and the tortoises in the aquarium.

Captioning the video on her TikTok account, Mrs McBrown Mensah wrote:

Happy Sunday with my little Angel #HerExcellency #Brimm

Video of Nana Ama McBrown and Adepa having a good time before heading out to the beach.

Fans react to adorable video of Nana Ama McBrown and Adepa

Many people spoke about how grown Adepa was in the video as they compared her to how she was when Nana Ama McBrown adopted her.

awuramaadoma said:

But Adepa is really growing fast paaa oooo. God bless you Nana

Sandra Boadi said:

She is growing oo

Nana Afia 585 said:

Adepa has become very beautiful girl ❤️Nana Ama McBrown God bless u more

Nana Yaw said:

Money is good paa see how she has grown now. God bless Nana

Rose Tetteh ♥️ said:

She is growing Nana good God bless you❤️❤️

Amantiwaaa said:

Adepa is growing beautifully. waaaaw Nana you will live long that's my prayer for you

McBrown eats fried rice on the roadside, video goes viral

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her free-spiritedness when she shared a video of herself eating a pack of fried rice at the roadside.

She stood in the trunk of her 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor as she enjoyed her meal in front of a Royal Aroma billboard that bore her face, on the street of Takoradi.

Many people spoke about McBrown's admiration for food, while others loved her beauty.

