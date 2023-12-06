Nana Ama McBrown, in a video at an event she attended, ate fried yam and pepper in a rubber with a group of people

The renowned actress put away her celebrity status as she happily ate the meal and danced to a song being played in the background

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and in the comments section, her fans admired her simple nature

Ghanaian screen goddess Nana Ama McBrown showed her humble side at an event, where she joined a group of people in eating fried yam and pepper served in a rubber.

In a heartwarming video shared on her TikTok page, the renowned actress momentarily put her celebrity status aside to enjoy meal with those around her. The footage captured McBrown immersed in the joy of the moment, dancing happily to a song playing in the background.

The actress, typically associated with glamour and sophistication, showed how simple she was as a person. She smiled with everyone at the event and bonded with them. Social media users hailed McBrown for her accommodating and down-to-earth nature, urging her to never change. Some folks commented on the pure bliss she displayed while consuming the meal.

McBrown warms hearts on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr&Mrs.Effah reacted:

Free spirited am smiling and teary at the same time God made you very unique

Cindy bae said:

Know one can bring you down,your blessings is from God my dear you are kind and also freee to anyone much love ❤️

user1883192274961hannah commented:

But low key low key our Mumm nana ama macbrown likes food paa oo

McBrown eats fried rice

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown got many people to admire her free-spiritedness when she shared a video of herself eating a pack of fried rice.

She stood in the trunk of her 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor as she enjoyed her meal in front of a Royal Aroma billboard that bore her face.

Many people spoke about McBrown's admiration for food, while others loved her beauty.

