Actor Lil Win was overjoyed for his paster, founder of Believers Worship Centre Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, for filling the 19,000-capacity of the church's auditorium

The actor hailed his pastor and expressed his admiration for him with a touching Instagram caption

The video raised eyebrows among certain people, while others joined in hailing him

Kumawood actor Lil Win hailed his pastor, the founder of Believers Worship Centre Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, for filling the recently commissioned church auditorium for Sunday's service.

Lil Win hailed Kyei-Duah

Lil Win shared on his Instagram page a video from TikTok of the 19,000-capacity auditorium of Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers Worship Centre.

In the video's description, one worshipper, Francis Amegah, noted that the first auditorium of Kyei Duah held 13,000 people and the second, 6,000, totalling 19,000. He then noted that about 5,000 people could not get seats inside the auditorium and had to stand outside.

In the caption on Instagram, Lil Win hailed the pastor who healed him and expressed his admiration for him.

Hmmmmm today be today second auditorium adom nyame we love you soo much ♥️♥️♥️♥️

Below is the video of Lil Win showing off the filled 19k capacity auditorium of Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers Worship Centre.

Reactions to the video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video Lil Win shared on his Instagram page about his pastor, Adom Kyei Duah, filling the 19,000-capacity auditorium of his church:

hessjstein said:

You’ve lost your way and now you’ve put your trust in another man and your worship another man than worshipping Jesus, the “sun” of the Living God. When was the last time you worshiped God on your page or give thanks to God. You take everything for granted and you think life is comedy. You’ll learn the hard way

jnrgetrich said:

Mese PHILADELPHIA!!!!!!!!!!Now the only thing left is for people to throw stones to the park( insult)STILL….NOBODY CAN TAKE IT FROM US!!!!

mavisbrandy said:

The road that leads to internal life is narrow not broad... I personally don't believe in sobolo as yesumogya, powder, ointments and etc.... Let repentance and holiness lead us to God and we will see miracle in our lives.

kwakudontpanic said:

Having more population of church members is not the work of the Almighty

gold.ilocks50 said:

It's not the number of people but the number of souls saved

recall_3_poets said:

Philadelphia movement all the way

