Nana Ama McBrown Sings And Dances To Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma In Adorable Video
- Nana Ama McBrown entertained many of her social media followers as she sang and danced to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma in a TikTok video
- She wore heavy makeup that brought out her beauty as she slayed in an African print dress
- Many people spoke about their love for her as they admired her personality in the video
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown won the hearts of many of her fans when she flaunted her beauty while singing and dancing to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma.
Nana Ama McBrown sings and dances to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma
A video of Nana Ama McBrown enjoying herself as she sang and danced to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma has surfaced online.
The Empress shared the video on her Instagram page as she rocked heavy makeup, an African print dress that hugged her curves, a headpiece, and jewellery to accessorise her look.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The star actress made hand gestures and was all smiles, which warmed the hearts of many of her fans.
Video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and dancing to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma.
Ghanaians gush over Nana Ama McBrown as she performs Daddy Lumba's song
Many of Nana Ama McBrown's fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the video as they complimented her look.
Akua serwaa❤️said:
Always so classy❤️❤️❤️❤️
Nana A. McBrown said:
Elegance, She Is Beautiful Inside And Out #BRIMM
Ivy Ameworwor said:
You’re beautiful born to win I have never seen you before but I love you from afar you’re astrong woman
2muchofeverything said:
Who can challenge you with beauty sweetheart
sakyibea1230 said:
Woow your hair gear (duku) is nice papa. 3fata wo paa❤️
Onua TV Presenter Felicia Osei wants to break the internet with her leopard print outfit and long winter boots
c_e_c_i_l_i_a said:
I wish could meet you one-day mom
Sky shy said:
❤️❤️❤️Always smile .. Always on point... The woman of the world
Fans gush over the growth of McBrown's adopted child, Adepa, as she speaks in a video
YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child, Adepa, smiling beautifully and speaking has warmed many hearts.
In the video, the little girl was elated to see the little fishes and tortoises swimming in an aquarium.
Many people spoke about Adepa's growth, while others gushed over the bond between mother and daughter.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh