Nana Ama McBrown entertained many of her social media followers as she sang and danced to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma in a TikTok video

She wore heavy makeup that brought out her beauty as she slayed in an African print dress

Many people spoke about their love for her as they admired her personality in the video

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown won the hearts of many of her fans when she flaunted her beauty while singing and dancing to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma.

Nana Ama McBrown and Daddy Lumba. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh and @realdaddylumba

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown sings and dances to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma

A video of Nana Ama McBrown enjoying herself as she sang and danced to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma has surfaced online.

The Empress shared the video on her Instagram page as she rocked heavy makeup, an African print dress that hugged her curves, a headpiece, and jewellery to accessorise her look.

The star actress made hand gestures and was all smiles, which warmed the hearts of many of her fans.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and dancing to Daddy Lumba's Nyame Nhyira Mma.

Ghanaians gush over Nana Ama McBrown as she performs Daddy Lumba's song

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the video as they complimented her look.

Akua serwaa❤️said:

Always so classy❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana A. McBrown said:

Elegance, She Is Beautiful Inside And Out #BRIMM

Ivy Ameworwor said:

You’re beautiful born to win I have never seen you before but I love you from afar you’re astrong woman

2muchofeverything said:

Who can challenge you with beauty sweetheart

sakyibea1230 said:

Woow your hair gear (duku) is nice papa. 3fata wo paa❤️

c_e_c_i_l_i_a said:

I wish could meet you one-day mom

Sky shy said:

❤️❤️❤️Always smile .. Always on point... The woman of the world

Fans gush over the growth of McBrown's adopted child, Adepa, as she speaks in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child, Adepa, smiling beautifully and speaking has warmed many hearts.

In the video, the little girl was elated to see the little fishes and tortoises swimming in an aquarium.

Many people spoke about Adepa's growth, while others gushed over the bond between mother and daughter.

