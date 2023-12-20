Ghanaian actor Lil Win flaunted the beautiful decor around the living room area of his plush mansion

He sang and danced to his newly released song Saworowa while showing his giant television, and portrait pictures of himself and his family, among other things.

Many hailed him for promoting his song with passion, while others gushed over his wealth

Kumawood actor Lil Win got many gushing over how wealthy he is as he flaunted the plush interior of his mansion, while singing and dancing to his newly released song Saworowa.

Lil Win flaunts the plush interior of his mansion

In the video, Lil Win showed some of his portrait pictures that were used to design his living room. The video then proceeded to show the full view of the living room area.

The giant flat-screen television that was nailed to the wall was showing a music video.

The Kumawood actor sang and danced to how recently released song Saworowa while showing off his post living room.

Video showing the living room area of Lil Win's mansion.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's video

Many people spoke about how seriously Lil Win is promoting his new song Saworowa on his social media platforms. Others also noted that they loved the song and it was a banger.

wetzel4724 said:

Wezzy koraaa de sawora yi haadwen.

yawfancy said:

Heavy

alabi_bernard said:

Banger

navaskit said:

More fire

