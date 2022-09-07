Who is Nasty Blaq? All you need to know about the Nigerian comedian

Up-and-coming and fast-growing celebrities in Nigeria cannot be mentioned without talking of Nasty Blaq. The comedian has worked on his talent within a short time and attracted a massive following. He has become an icon in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nasty Blaq. Photo: @nastyblaq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nasty Blaq is a Nigerian Instagram comedian, content creator, video editor and actor. He came into the limelight through his Instagram and YouTube comedy videos which have attracted a massive following and subscriptions.

Nasty Blaq profile summary

Full name Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu Nickname Nasty Blaq Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 1996 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ejigbo Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single School Campus High School College/University South American University, United States Profession Comedian, content creator, video editor, actor Net worth $125,000 Instagram @nastyblaq Twitter @NastyBlaq Facebook Nasty Blaq

Early life

Nasty Blaq was born on 23rd September 1996 in Ejigbo Lagos, Nigeria. His birth name is Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu. The content creator got his primary education from a local school in Lagos. The 25-year-old later joined Campus High School for his secondary education.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He graduated with an SSCE certificate from Campus High School. Having done well in his secondary education, the comedian joined South American University in the United States, where he studied mathematics.

Career

While in high school, Blaq was fond of making his peers laugh through his comics and jokes. He was naturally funny. After high school, the content creator decided to take his jokes to another level. In 2016, he started creating and posting videos on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

The comedian’s initial videos did not attract many fans. Fortunately, he got a breakthrough in 2018 after making a parody comedy which became an instant hit. Many celebrities reposted the video on their Instagram pages, taking him a level higher in his career.

The comedian's works revolve around the realities of life and people's relationships. His comedies have featured famous Nigerian celebrities and musicians such as Van Vicker, Teni, Sydney Talker, Khersie, Amara, Pankeroy, and Craze Clown.

Nasty Blaq's new comedy videos are posted on his social media pages, where he has amassed massive fan acceptance. As part of his comedy, Blaq started a foundation with the aim of empowering youths. Emmanuel Abisi Foundation was founded in 2020 during the celebrity’s birthday. The foundation has reached out and empowered many youths in Nigeria.

Controversy

In 2020, the 25-year-old posted a short comedy skit. The skit featured him trapping a girl in his house after she came to collect oil. He was accused of promoting sexual harassment in his comedies because of this video. The skit was titled This Lockdown is Affecting Eyes.

To defend himself, Nasty apologised to his fans through his social media pages on April 20, 2020. Moreover, he posted a continuation of the video stating that he does not promote sexual harassment in any way.

What is Nasty Blaq’s net worth in 2022?

Blaq has accumulated a decent net worth of approximately $125,000 as of 2022. However, there is no official information about the matter. The comedian's primary source of income is his content creation career. The comedian is working with various companies as a brand ambassador. Such companies include Kubanah Whisky, Fredaghe Autowheels, and AJ Trust Merchants Global Limited.

Nasty Blaq’s fast facts

What is Nasty Blaq’s age? He is 25 years old in 2022. The comedian was born on 23 September 1996. Is Nasty Blaq's Ghanaian? No. He is a Nigerian born in Ejigbo Lagos, Nigeria. What is Nasty Blaq's net worth? His alleged net worth is $125,000. Where did Nasty Blaq attend school? Nasty Blaq got his primary education from a local school in Lagos. The 25-year-old later joined Campus High School for his secondary education. Is Nasty Blaq married? No. He is presumably single as of 2022. Has Nasty Blaq had controversies in his career? Yes. He was accused of promoting sexual harassment in his comedies after posting a video of him trapping a girl in his house after she came to collect oil. Who is Nasty Blaq's brother? Unfortunately, the comedian has not disclosed any information about his brothers, sisters or any family member.

Nasty Blaq has made a name for himself within a very short time. The Nigerian comedian posts comedy videos mainly on his Instagram and Facebook pages. The naturally funny celebrity has attracted a massive following and subscriptions on his pages. Through his comedies, the 25-year-old has made approximately $125,000 as of 2022.

If you want to know everything about Imani Ayew, Abedi Pele's only daughter, read an article that was shared recently by Yen.com.gh. Imani Ayew is the only daughter of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele.

He is also his lastborn child. Unlike her siblings, who are footballers, Imani is a fashion model who has managed to keep her life lowkey despite being famous and having a famous father.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh