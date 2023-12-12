Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win gave their fans a great show as a video of them displaying incredible dance moves surfaced on social media

The trio were dressed as Santa as they danced to Lil Win's song Saworowa while getting goofy

Many people were elated to see them together as they got them laughing hard with their moves

A video of Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win getting goofy during a Hisense Ghana commercial video shoot has melted many hearts.

Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown and Akrobeto dance in the video. Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win drop dance video

In the hilarious video, the Kumawood legends Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win were seen dancing to Saworowa, a new one that was recently released by Lil Win, featuring Young Chorus and YPee.

In the video, the actors and the only actress among them were dressed as Santa, with Lil Win and Akrobeto wearing Santa's hats while The Empress had on a hat created from Christmas decorations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Video of Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win getting goofy at a Hisense store.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win getting goofy

The video of Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win dancing and having a good time put smiles on the faces of many as they filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Others also called them their favourite Kumawood stars and noted that they loved seeing them together.

albbyminaj said:

I just love these 3

akosuaa20 said:

Wofa Akrobeto with the signature dance

engineer_awuah said:

That Akrobeto dance moves nu det bee me waa

mrbrightbreezy said:

That Ofa dance from Akrobeto is a vibe

caleb___09 said:

All was calm until Wofa came through with the side bougie

um_akua_ said:

You can't be sad around them plx

jasmine_mama90 said:

The way I shouted eeeiiii when I saw who nose tomorrow

ruffie.del said:

The moment who knows tomorrow appeared

Lil Win and McBrown dance to Saworewa in Santa costumes

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win got many people laughing hard when they rocked Santa costumes and danced in a video at a Hisense branch.

During a commercial video shoot for the technology brand, the Empress displayed fire dance moves to Lil Win's Saworowa.

Many applauded Nana Ama McBrown for supporting Lil Win's music as she sang and danced to his song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh