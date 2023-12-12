Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto And Lil Win Wear Santa Costumes, Get Goofy In Funny Video
- Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win gave their fans a great show as a video of them displaying incredible dance moves surfaced on social media
- The trio were dressed as Santa as they danced to Lil Win's song Saworowa while getting goofy
- Many people were elated to see them together as they got them laughing hard with their moves
A video of Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win getting goofy during a Hisense Ghana commercial video shoot has melted many hearts.
Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win drop dance video
In the hilarious video, the Kumawood legends Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win were seen dancing to Saworowa, a new one that was recently released by Lil Win, featuring Young Chorus and YPee.
In the video, the actors and the only actress among them were dressed as Santa, with Lil Win and Akrobeto wearing Santa's hats while The Empress had on a hat created from Christmas decorations.
Video of Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win getting goofy at a Hisense store.
Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win getting goofy
The video of Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win dancing and having a good time put smiles on the faces of many as they filled the comment section with laughing emojis.
Others also called them their favourite Kumawood stars and noted that they loved seeing them together.
albbyminaj said:
I just love these 3
akosuaa20 said:
Wofa Akrobeto with the signature dance
engineer_awuah said:
That Akrobeto dance moves nu det bee me waa
mrbrightbreezy said:
That Ofa dance from Akrobeto is a vibe
caleb___09 said:
All was calm until Wofa came through with the side bougie
um_akua_ said:
You can't be sad around them plx
jasmine_mama90 said:
The way I shouted eeeiiii when I saw who nose tomorrow
ruffie.del said:
The moment who knows tomorrow appeared
Lil Win and McBrown dance to Saworewa in Santa costumes
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win got many people laughing hard when they rocked Santa costumes and danced in a video at a Hisense branch.
During a commercial video shoot for the technology brand, the Empress displayed fire dance moves to Lil Win's Saworowa.
Big Kumawood reunion as McBrown, Likee, Lil Win, Akrobeto, other stars storm the funeral of Miracle Films' mum
Many applauded Nana Ama McBrown for supporting Lil Win's music as she sang and danced to his song.
Source: YEN.com.gh