Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win got many people laughing hard when he dropped a funny photo on his social media pages

In the photo, he rocked a messy wig, flaunted his bare face without makeup and made a disappointing facial expression

The comment section was filled with laughing emojis as many shared their views on the photo

Seasoned Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win got many people laughing hard when he posted a photo on his Instagram page.

Lil Win acting a movie. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win drops a photo that gets many laughing hard

Lil Win made the morning of many Ghanaians on December 19, 2023, when he dropped a funny photo of himself on his Instagram page.

In the photo, he wore a messy wig and flaunted his bare face while making a sad facial expression.

Captioning the post, Lil Win stated that how he looked in the photo is how many Assembly Members and Unit Committee Members in the country look when they lose elections.

He stated that in such moments, they should accept defeat. Mr Nkansah wrote in the caption:

Faces of some Assembly members and unit committees…. Honorable w’awe. Thus me #Lilwin #Sarowa still trending…,,,, #wezzyempire

The words in the caption came at a time when the country is approaching its election year, which is 2024.

Hilarious photo of Lil Win wearing a messy wig and flaunting his bare face.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's photo of him wearing a wig and showing off his bare face

The photo got many people laughing hard as they filled the comment section with lots of laughing emojis.

Others also applauded Lil Win for being a phenomenal comedian. Below are some of the comments from his fans:

draygabby said:

U den fooling de3, eiii Nkansah wen will u change

rich_homie_ben said:

Caption no

perry_chainz said:

Weezy paa

rg_kobby_slim45 said:

This man go kill as oo

Lil Win's wife proves critics wrong as she dances fiercely

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, took on a challenge when many of her TikTok fans criticised her poor dance moves in the first video of her dancing to Saworowa.

The Kumawood actor reacted to the video and laughed hard at her serious dance moves in the video.

Many people reviewed her moves again and rated her highly in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh